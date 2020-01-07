National Storm Recovery, Inc. Granted Approval for 100 Acre Facility in Lake County

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI) (“National Storm” or “NSRI”) is pleased to announce that, after a series of successful hearings without opposition, the City Council in Astatula, Florida, granted final zoning approval for the Company’s 100 acre facility located in Lake County, Astatula, at 24200 CR 561. Most efforts of this nature are extremely time consuming and met with significant opposition from the community. In this case however, the Company believes that the complete lack of opposition and the City Council’s quick approval is an endorsement of its vision for the environmental solutions the Company offers to the community and enthusiastic acceptance of its plan of operations. This approval represents a significant step forward in the implementation of the Company’s business plan. With its prime location and 5000 square foot building containing warehouse and office space, this 100 acre site is ideal for the Company’s purposes; it is being prepared to serve as its flagship tree debris collection site, mulch manufacturing facility, soil composting and production bagging site, and it will also serve as the Company’s corporate headquarters. In addition, the Company plans to use the property (which can accommodate millions of cubic yards of organic storm debris) for collection and storage of storm debris during hurricanes and other storms, which it will then process and recycle into organic, next-generation mulch products. This addition to the Company’s growing list of such sites will create an opportunity for the Company to increase its revenues and earnings from the fees it receives from receiving new incoming debris from Lake County customers who pay for disposal, as well as the cost savings realized by using that debris as feedstock to create organic, next-generation mulch products. Further, this is a prime location as a collection site and it will allow the Company’s debris hauling division to save significantly on its transportation costs.

National Storm Recovery, Inc., based in Florida, through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company and its Sustainable Green Team’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting of tree debris through its tree services division, and collection sites, then through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial customers. To learn more about National Storm Recovery, visit www.nationalarborcare.com

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT DETAILS

Tony Raynor, CEO

info@nationalarborcare.com



