FINTECH COMPANY MANAGECASH HOSTS CASH LOGISTICS EXHIBIT AT WORLD’S LARGEST ATM-FOCUSED EVENT

A Fintech offering affordable and effective cash and ATM automation solutions

ManageCash is exhibiting at the ATM Industry Association’s 21st annual US conference in Houston, Texas in Booth # 625

Complete, single source, low cost, high tech cash logistics solutions for every need” — Mehmet Kavi, CEO of ManageCash

HOUSTON, TEXAS, THE US, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ManageCash is exhibiting at the ATM Industry Association ’s 21st annual US conference in Houston, Texas:• To introduce its newest products and technology• To provide custom formulations and enterprise solutionsHOUSTON, Texas, January 9, 2020 – ManageCash, a fintech company specializing in cash logistics, will introduce its latest innovations and technology to more than 1,200 attendees at the 21st annual U.S. Conference of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA), held Feb. 11-13 at the Hilton Americas in Houston Texas.“The Cash Logistics Management System offered by ManageCash makes companies’ operations paperless, traceable and more profitable, saving them up to 40% on insurance and other costs,” said CEO and Founder Mehmet Kavi . ManageCash has modules for order management, automating cash-center operations and a mobile application for traceability on cash-in-transit (CIT).“We offer a complete solution designed for ATMIA members who are dealing with ATMs and cash-processing in the cash-in-transit business,” Kavi said. “Our goal is to help them be more productive by digitizing with mobile technologies.” A member of both ATMIA and the Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA), ManageCash is honored to be part of the world’s largest ATM event.“We are happy to meet with buyers to explain how we provide complete, single-source, low-cost, high-tech complete cash logistics solutions for every need,” Kavi said.Cash Logistics involves the secure transportation of valuables from cash to gold and jewelry between locations via armored vehicles. ManageCash makes these operations paperless, traceable and more profitable. An independent solutions provider, Manage Cash has completed traceability projects in sectors including:-- Field Management-- Cash Center Automation-- ATM Transactions-- Cash Processing-- Planning-- Cash Transport Automation-- Integration with Cash Processing Machines-- Digital ATM Cabinet Control operationManageCash clients have experienced benefits including: 100% traceability; 15% faster ATM operations; 45% faster cash handling; 52% reduction in shift overtime; 38% improvement in cash-delivery speed; 30% fewer human errors. With the help of cloud-based software, vehicles are checked online against insurance limits in real time, secure audit trails are credited, performance on service-level agreements is improved, ATM uptime is increased, total ownership costs and overtime expenses are reduced and multiple currencies can be handled.“We offer solutions to our clients in two models: licensing by infrastructure, and licensing by business volume,” Kavi said. Licensing by infrastructure allows clients full control as ManageCash customizes on-premise solutions for any system via the software-as-a-service model on Microsoft Azure. Licensing by volume offers a base server license; kiosk PC license for cash centers; mobile application for each vehicle and service locations for each ATM machine.ManageCash also offers consulting services and support and maintenance agreements, said Kavi.About ManageCash: Established in 2011, ManageCash offers vertical solutions in 50 Cash Management Centers with 450 armored vehicles and a field staff of 1,400. For more information, please visit www.managecash.com . ManageCash is a member of SCTA and ATMIA. The company is disrupting the market with technology for cash automation and integration; ATM route-management software, cash-in-transit software, secure transit solutions, and delivery, transportation, processing and storing of valuables.About the ATMIA US CONFERENCE 2020: The ATM Industry Association’s U.S. conference is the largest ATM-focused event in the world, offering the opportunity to network with colleagues and professionals from all sectors of the industry. The conference is expected to have more than 100 exhibit booths and draw more than 1,200 attendees, including international delegates from more than 25 different countries, from February 11-13, 2020, at the Hilton Americas in Houston, Texas. This year’s theme is “Launching the ATM Industry into a New Era,” with a focus on the industry’s Next-Gen ATMs initiative and a world of exciting new capabilities in the self-service channel. For more information, please visit: https://www.atmia.com/conferences/us/ Learn more: www.managecash.com Youtube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeVSbHp4ry8&feature=youtu.be Integrated Cash Solutions for Cash LogisticsMedia Contact:Melike Ayan212- 980- 8090Melike.nyc@gmail.com

ManageCash offers the highest technology in cash automation and integration solutions; ATM route;management software;cash in transit;processing; secure transit



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.