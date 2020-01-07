2020 Outlook Conference Call
/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
|
2020 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY – JANUARY 16, 2020
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America: 1-800-920-3395
International: 1-416-981-9005
Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until January 23, 2020
North America: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21950526
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.