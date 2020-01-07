/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)





2020 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL

THURSDAY – JANUARY 16, 2020

8:00 AM ET



DIAL IN NUMBERS

North America: 1-800-920-3395

International: 1-416-981-9005

Webcast: www.magna.com

Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.



REBROADCAST INFORMATION

Replay available 2 hours after the call until January 23, 2020

North America: 1-800-558-5253

International: 1-416-626-4100

Reservation No.: 21950526

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

nancy.h ansford@magna.com 905-726-7108



