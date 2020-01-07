Habitat for Humanity Canada kicks off national student writing contest

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s Meaning of Home contest launched yesterday, with submissions accepted online and by mail from students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 on what home means to them from January 6 to February 21, 2020.



Founded by Genworth Canada in 2007, the Meaning of Home contest has raised over $1.5 million dollars towards helping to build decent and affordable housing in communities across Canada. Last year, over 8,000 Grades 4, 5 and 6 students from across Canada shared what home means to them and this year, Habitat for Humanity Canada is hoping for a record-breaking 10,000 submissions. Three grand prize winners, one from each grade, will receive a $30,000 grant to be directed to the local Habitat build of their choice. Nine runners up, three from each grade, will also receive a $10,000 grant towards a local Habitat build. Every student entry earns a $10 donation towards their local Habitat for Humanity ensuring that communities benefit from each student’s participation.

“This contest is a great way to get students involved in learning more about why access to decent and affordable housing is so critical,” said Meghan Reddick, Vice President of Brand, Communications and People at Habitat for Humanity Canada. “It’s also never too early to learn about the importance of giving back and that every action, big or small, can make a difference.”

“The Genworth Canada Meaning of Home contest encourages students to become engaged in the well-being of their community. As a founding sponsor of this contest, we’ve provided over $1.5 million dollars in funding to Habitat for Humanity across Canada, and we have helped to inspire 58,000 students to learn more about the issue of affordable housing”, said Stuart Levings, President and CEO, Genworth Canada.

Teachers or parents who are interested in having their Grade 4, 5 or 6 students participate can also access an educational module online at meaningofhome.ca that includes writing tips and information on affordable housing issues in Canada.

Sign up to receive on-going updates and notification of the winners at meaningofhome.ca. Winners of the 2020 Meaning of Home contest will be announced in May, 2020.

The Meaning of Home contest would not be possible without the generous support of Founding Sponsor Genworth Canada and Awards Sponsors Revera Inc. and Silver Hotel Group Ruparell Foundation. Thanks to their investments, students have an opportunity to give back to their communities in an engaging and meaningful way.

Habitat for Humanity Canada’s model of affordable homeownership helps families in need of housing buy their own home. Habitat homeowners volunteer up to 500 hours and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income, helping them build a strong foundation and the financial stability to help plan for their children’s futures.

About founding sponsor: Genworth MI Canada Inc.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC) through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada ("Genworth Canada"), is the largest private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Genworth Canada differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, Genworth Canada has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at September 30, 2019, Genworth Canada had $7.1 billion total assets and $4.0 billion total shareholders equity. Find out more at www.genworth.ca .

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national, charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 54 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca .

