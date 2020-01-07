Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Launch with TomTom Connected Navigation and Maps for Advanced Driver Assistance

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2), today announced that its easy-to-use connected navigation has been chosen to feature in the new Alfa Romeo GIULIA MY20 compact saloon and the Alfa Romeo STELVIO MY20 SUV as part of a global deal, which includes China and Japan.



GIULIA and STELVIO drivers will enjoy turn-by-turn navigation, automatic zooming and advanced lane guidance – all enhancing the user experience. In addition, TomTom will provide advanced driver assistance attributes as part of the map content to support GIULIA and STELVIO applications.

The company’s navigation software and maps are complemented by connected services such as TomTom Traffic, Speedcams, Online Search and Routing, Weather, Off Street Parking and Fuel Prices. The system is controlled from an 8.8” widget-driven touchscreen which is fully customizable by the driver. TomTom’s Maps APIs will also be integrated with the vehicle manufacturer’s smartphone app, meaning that drivers can send their destination directly from their smartphone to the car.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “We’re delighted that Alfa Romeo has again chosen our navigation components for their newest vehicles. With the addition of our connected services and maps for ADAS, the driving experience won’t only be more comfortable, but safer too.”

Alfa Romeo has produced a video of the latest features of the new navigation system.

