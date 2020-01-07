HERE unveils 3D road models for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and driver safety

/EIN News/ -- • Vehicle or mobile application is fed precise data on lane markings, road width and slope, rules of the road and more

• Delivers end user with lane-level guidance in unfamiliar areas or adverse weather

• Accelerates automakers scaling of SAE L1-2 automated systems

January 7, 2020

Las Vegas, CES 2020 – HERE Technologies, a location data and technology platform, today announced at CES 2020 the launch of HERE Lanes to increase driver awareness and road safety through Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). HERE Lanes is a digital representation of the global road network that enables a vehicle to position itself in a lane while providing drivers with lane-level visual guidance.

HERE Lanes feeds ADAS and mobile applications with precise lane topology, geometry and attribute data, such as the rules of the road, vehicle height restrictions, lane count and centerline, direction of travel, and the slope and curvature of intersections.

Live tests conducted by VSI Labs show how HERE lane-level data and vehicle sensors work in tandem to increase the performance and safety of ADAS features. For example, HERE Lanes improves the functioning of ADAS Lane Keep Assist when lane lines merge onto highways or intersections, or when optical sensors onboard have limited visibility due to fog, rain or snow.

“Advanced Driver Assistance Systems provide immediate opportunities to increase road safety on a global level. At the same time, ADAS is the bridge to fully automated driving from a technical and consumer adoption standpoint,” said Sheila Nedelcu, head of automated driving at HERE. “HERE Lanes delivers automakers and software developers the data they need to improve today’s ADAS functions in all weather conditions while building the next generation of applications supported by lane-level positioning, guidance and visualization.”

Turning smartphones into safety sensors

HERE Lanes is complimented by the recent launch of HERE Live Sense SDK, which enables apps and devices to detect hazards in real-time to help drivers make informed decisions. Through the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, HERE Live Sense SDK turns devices with front-facing cameras, such as smartphones, dashcams or vehicle cameras, into highly intelligent vehicle sensors. By continuously scanning the driver’s environment, devices can then detect objects on the road, such as other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists, road infrastructure such as traffic lights and road signs and potential hazards such as potholes, road closures or construction zones and notify the driver with audible and visual alerts, so they can take action.

HERE Lanes is a part of the company’s portfolio of automotive solutions to support all levels of vehicle automation.

Media Contact

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

Jordan.stark@here.com





About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.

Attachment

HERE Lanes ADAS HERE Lanes



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.