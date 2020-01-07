HERE launches HERE Last Mile to remove uncertainty in urban delivery

/EIN News/ -- January 7, 2020

Las Vegas, CES 2020 – The last mile is not only the most expensive part of the supply chain, it is also a key element of the booming e-commerce market that is seeing a rising demand for home deliveries while having to deal with an increasing shortage of drivers. Customers have now come to expect same day deliveries and accurate Estimated Times of Arrival. In order to meet customer demands, fleet operators need a solution that combines route optimization and navigation systems. This is exactly where HERE Last Mile comes in by pulling out data and services from the HERE platform. HERE Last Mile is expected to be available for selected customers at the end of Q1.

HERE Last Mile generates and distributes plans to maximize the efficient utilization of an entire fleet of vehicles and drivers, considering multiple constraints such as delivery windows and cost. The driver application helps the driver find the best route to enable an on-time delivery by providing turn-by-turn navigation, with real-time information on traffic flow and incidents and proof of delivery. Dynamic re-planning helps react to last-minute changes including a customer not being able to reception his/her parcel or the breakdown of a vehicle to propose the most efficient route at any given point in time.

HERE Last Mile relies on HERE Location Services as well as on new enablers tailored for fleet optimization and last mile deliveries. Tour Planning – also available as a stand-alone product – optimizes routes for the entire fleet taking into account delivery windows, job requirements, vehicle capabilities such as capacity and maximum range as well as traffic. HERE Last Mile also supports offline use so that the driver can keep navigating and updating the delivery status even when connectivity is low, for example indoors or in urban canyons. HERE Last Mile is developed to fulfill the requirements of data protection laws. Fleet operators have control over their data at every step of the delivery process.

“HERE Last Mile has been built around drivers’ needs. While making the driver’s job easier by providing integrated navigation and best-in-class route optimization, HERE Last Mile helps fleet operators compete in the demanding market of last mile delivery. With HERE Last Mile, our partners can offer a new delivery experience to their clients thereby increasing customer loyalty and shopper retention,” says Christoph Herzig, Director of Product Management.

Media Contacts

James Overstall

+49 17 15 33 44 18

James.overstall@here.com

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

jordan.stark@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .









