IGAE takes candidates to court

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 7 - The Inspectorate General of the State Administration (IGAE), has decided to file a criminal case against three candidates of the public entrance examination held by the institution to prove in court the alleged trading of vacancies.,

The information was provided by Deputy Inspector General Eduardo Augusto at a press conference to clarify facts related to the complaint made by three candidates to Radio Ecclesia about alleged corruption in the clearance process.

The unsuccessful candidates informed Ecclésia that there were indications of serious irregularities in the competition and that the vacancies were being sold for 1,500,000 Kz (one million five hundred thousand kwanzas) about $3.079,46.

It recognizes the right to complain or even impugn the contest, but IGAE considers the allegations of corruption to a public administration body that is a moral reserve of the State and to affect the position of the chair of the jury committee to be serious.

Eduardo Augusto said that 16,000 candidates had signed up for the competition, the first phase being the documentary test and the second the knowledge exam, leaving only 637 candidates, for the 90 vacancies available.

He explained that among the complainants, Alberto Garcia Kindidi had 15 marks, Anderson Paulo João 12 and Hermenegildo 10, but only the candidates with scores above 17 passed. The highest score is 20 marks.

It denies that the IGAE is threatening the media for reporting such allegations and pressuring for the suspension of the radio journalist involved.

The public entrance examination, which opened in January 2019, provided for 90 employees, 40 senior 2nd class inspectors, 25 2nd class senior technicians, 10 3rd class senior technicians, 7 3rd class high technicians and eight 2nd class light car drivers.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.