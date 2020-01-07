Why Every Restaurant Should Have a Customer Loyalty Program According to Harbortouch

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name and they’re always glad you came.” The theme song to the hit TV show Cheers sums up how many diners, including the staff at Harbortouch , feel about favorite eateries. When you consider the probability of selling to an existing customer is much greater* than the probability of selling to a new one, it makes even more sense to emphasize customer retention in your business strategy. A customer loyalty program is one way to go about it.Benefits of restaurant loyalty programsRepeat clientele isn’t the only benefit you’ll reap from incorporating a loyalty rewards program. You can also increase profits significantly. Check out this report and calculator by loyalty program vendor Fivestars* for an estimate of how much a loyalty program could boost your bottom line.You can also use a loyalty program as a platform through which to survey members. You could ask questions about the menu, for example, or see if they are likely to recommend your business to a friend or family member. This information can be extremely valuable in improving your offerings and operations, resulting in happier customers and more long-term success.Shopping for a loyalty programIf you’re ready to set up a loyalty program, check with your POS vendor* to see what they have to offer. Programs with multiple options and intuitive opt-in methods (like email and phone number) are best.For instance, try to find a program that offers points-based rewards as well as special promotions and coupons. Ensure the sign-up process is quick and painless. When speaking with your vendor, ask what analytics tools are available as well. Your loyalty program can be a fantastic way to glean insight into customer’s preferences and behaviors. This is a great basis for future sales and marketing strategies.More About Harbortouch In over 20 years of business, Harbortouch* has served more than 300,000 small to mid-size businesses, providing first-class POS software and state-of-the-art POS hardware and earning numerous stellar Harbortouch reviews from satisfied customers*. From secure payment processing to cloud-based reporting and management tools, Harbortouch’s model makes its products affordable for any budget. Harbortouch’s ground-breaking free equipment program was featured on the hit TV show Bar Rescue. The program offers merchants custom programming, quality expert installation, and unparalleled customer support.much greater* - http://blog.biakelsey.com/index.php/2014/04/03/biakelsey-and-manta-joint-report-smbs-shift-priority-to-customer-retention/ Fivestars* - https://www.fivestars.com/businesses/loyalty/ POS vendor* - https://pointofsale.com/find-a-pos-reseller/ Harbortouch* - https://www.harbortouch.com/ Harbortouch reviews from satisfied customers* - https://certifiedconsumerreviews.com/harbortouch/



