Why Every Restaurant Should Have a Customer Loyalty Program According to Harbortouch
Benefits of restaurant loyalty programs
Repeat clientele isn’t the only benefit you’ll reap from incorporating a loyalty rewards program. You can also increase profits significantly. Check out this report and calculator by loyalty program vendor Fivestars* for an estimate of how much a loyalty program could boost your bottom line.
You can also use a loyalty program as a platform through which to survey members. You could ask questions about the menu, for example, or see if they are likely to recommend your business to a friend or family member. This information can be extremely valuable in improving your offerings and operations, resulting in happier customers and more long-term success.
Shopping for a loyalty program
If you’re ready to set up a loyalty program, check with your POS vendor* to see what they have to offer. Programs with multiple options and intuitive opt-in methods (like email and phone number) are best.
For instance, try to find a program that offers points-based rewards as well as special promotions and coupons. Ensure the sign-up process is quick and painless. When speaking with your vendor, ask what analytics tools are available as well. Your loyalty program can be a fantastic way to glean insight into customer’s preferences and behaviors. This is a great basis for future sales and marketing strategies.
More About Harbortouch
In over 20 years of business, Harbortouch* has served more than 300,000 small to mid-size businesses, providing first-class POS software and state-of-the-art POS hardware and earning numerous stellar Harbortouch reviews from satisfied customers*. From secure payment processing to cloud-based reporting and management tools, Harbortouch’s model makes its products affordable for any budget. Harbortouch’s ground-breaking free equipment program was featured on the hit TV show Bar Rescue. The program offers merchants custom programming, quality expert installation, and unparalleled customer support.
