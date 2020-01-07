Web Services DevOps Consultant Luke Zakka Discusses His Favorite Books

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- American novelist Jane Hamilton said, “ It is books that are the key to the wide world; if you can’t do anything else, read all that you can.” Luke Zakka of Greenwich , New York, has time and again demonstrated he’s capable many things, from building IoT dog collars to administering innovative tech solutions as a DevOps consultant. But he still makes time to read as much as possible. Luke Zakka says a love of reading is one of the greatest gifts he’s ever received. Through books, he has broadened his perspective, gained wisdom and insight, and learned about life, business, technology, and even motorcycle riding.These are some of his favorite titles:1) Sirens of Titan, by Kurt VonnegutThis comic science fiction novel, published in 1959, explores issues of free will, omniscience, and the purpose of human history within the context of a Martian invasion.2) Cats Cradle, by Kurt VonnegutCats Cradle, published in 1963, is another of Vonnegut’s science fiction masterpieces. It delves into issues of technology, science, and religion, among other topics.3) Steve Jobs: Biography, by Walter IsaacsonSteve Jobs is one of the world’s most famous icons, renowned in the tech and business communities and beyond for his inventiveness, talent, creativity, and drive. The book, Luke Zakka says, is a must-read for anyone looking to learn from the master lessons in business, technology, and life.4) Leonardo Da Vinci: Biography, by Walter Isaacson5) Another biography by esteemed author Walter Isaacson, this piece on Leonardo Da Vinci utilizes some of the artist and scientist’s own notebooks to illuminate the workings of the genius mind. Luke Zakka said that, as with the Jobs biography, readers can learn many valuable life lessons from this work.6) How to Win Friends and Influence People, by Dale CarnegieAlthough it was published nearly a century ago in 1936, Dale Carnegie’s self-help book is an enduring work that is still a favorite among numerous successful people around the world today. Its strategies are timeless, explaining how to reach your full potential and live your best life.More on Luke Zakka Greenwich Luke Zakka started his career building out the technology infrastructure necessary to support manufacturing plants. In these formative years, he learned what it took to be a leader and to drive initiatives for a burgeoning business. As Amazon Web Services (AWS) began to shift services to the cloud and embrace free and open-source software, Luke Zakka’s focus shifted. He worked with the American Kennel Club to support an IoT dog collar powered by the cloud and then assumed a leadership role at RiskMatch, a data analytics company. At present, Luke Zakka works as a DevOps consultant for Amazon Web Services, driving business and technology outcomes for Fortune 100 companies.Connect with Luke Zakka on social media here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lukezakka/ contact@lukezakka.com



