END OF A DECADE, BEGINNING OF FOREVER: NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION CAPS HISTORY-DEFINING TEN YEARS FOR SCIENTOLOGY

Mr. David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center, sets in motion a celebration to cap a breathtaking decade of expansion, setting the course for the next decade—if not the centuries ahead.

Thousands congregate in Los Angeles to celebrate the culmination of the greatest period of growth in Scientology history.

Yes, tonight we celebrate the fact we conquered time. Since, how else could anyone accomplish so much in ten fleeting years?” — Mr. David Miscavige, the ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Golden Age for Scientology.

More than 50 new Churches arising.

Publishing and multimedia facilities taking flight.

And the launch of Scientology Network Television.

That’s just a glimpse of why the 2010s saw greater expansion for the Scientology religion than all previous decades combined.

“Yes, tonight we celebrate the fact we conquered time. Since, how else could anyone accomplish so much in ten fleeting years?” began Mr. David Miscavige, the ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. “But, either way, our theme tonight is ‘Time.’ Time past, time present and what this decade signified in terms of a future that’s already preordained as glorious. So, lest anybody take it for granted, well, let’s just say, this is not only the best time to be a Scientologist, it’s also the best time to become a Scientologist.”

A DECADE FOR THE AGES

In evidence of an unprecedented ten years for Scientology worldwide, Mr. Miscavige proceeded with a stunning visual presentation highlighting a parade of epic achievements:

• The Golden Age of Knowledge—Accomplished: The completion of a colossal 25-year undertaking—a program to recover and faithfully restore all of L. Ron Hubbard’s recorded lectures—thousands in all—containing the day-by-day discoveries and developments of Dianetics and Scientology, now available to every Scientologist.

• Creating a Publications Power Plant: The establishment of Bridge and New Era Publications, exclusively dedicated to printing and manufacturing the written and spoken words of L. Ron Hubbard. The only facilities of their kind and capable of producing more than 250,000 books and nearly 1 million CDs per week, they allow the Church to keep pace with the ever-increasing demand for Dianetics and Scientology across six continents.

• Building a Global Distribution Center: A state-of-the-art facility for the manufacture and distribution of educational materials and resources driving Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs. This multifaceted printing and production center both fulfills requests and disseminates materials for social betterment across more than 190 nations.

• The Release of Golden Age of Tech Phase II: Comprising the completion of yet another monumental project delineated by L. Ron Hubbard for the exact codification of every breakthrough spiritual counseling process he developed over a quarter of a century, providing the certainty that all Scientologists can reach Total Freedom.

• Erecting a 21st-Century Flag Cathedral: Coinciding with the release of Golden Age of Tech Phase II came the completion and Grand Opening of the Flag Building—Scientology’s spiritual headquarters in Clearwater, Florida. An architectural and technical triumph that provides Scientology spiritual counseling and training to thousands at a time.

• Forging New Millennium Ideal Organizations: Scientology congregations embarked upon a relentless drive to build new Churches, exactly as envisioned by L. Ron Hubbard. This decade of unprecedented growth saw Churches of Scientology shed inaugural ribbons across 12 time zones and 22 nations, including the 2019 Grand Opening of the Advanced Organization and Saint Hill Africa—marking the realization of Mr. Hubbard’s vision of unbounded spiritual freedom for Africa.

• In the wake of new Church openings, the Church attained landmark victories and recognitions in multiple countries, including a watershed Supreme Court decision in the United Kingdom.

• Flipping the Switch on a Multimedia Broadcast Center: The decade saw the creation of Scientology Media Productions, a multimedia communications center for the Scientology religion. Spanning a five-acre historic complex in Hollywood, the facility’s production embraces magazines, internet, special events and TV broadcast—virtually every 21st-century medium to carry Scientology’s message planetwide.

• And so came the historic launch of the Scientology Network, bringing the voice of Scientology to the world across satellite television and live streaming platforms in 17 languages—setting a new standard for religious programming and already earning more than 50 industry awards for innovation and excellence.

A MONUMENTAL DECADE IN REVIEW

Further highlighting the end-of-decade celebration were presentations to honor L. Ron Hubbard’s technology in application across every sector of society in the name of a better world.

• Association for Better Living and Education (ABLE), bringing to bear programs to counteract drug abuse, illiteracy, immorality and criminality:

• In Lima, Peru, a 41-year police veteran became an emissary of L. Ron Hubbard’s nonreligious moral code The Way to Happiness. There, he partnered with over 200 civic organizations to reach more than a million citizens, ultimately helping cut crime rates in metropolitan Lima by 20 percent. Moreover, and internationally, The Way to Happiness booklet has been translated in 117 languages, with 40 million copies of the booklet distributed this decade alone.

• In the Pacific island of Samoa, the Ministry of Education implemented L. Ron Hubbard’s Study Technology through the nation’s teacher network, reaching over 60 percent of the student population and thereby raising comprehension as much as 90 percent. Similar scenarios play out wherever Study Tech is in application, with educators regularly reporting an increase in student learning rates, up to 15-fold in a single semester.

• And, marking a new era for Narconon, L. Ron Hubbard’s drug rehabilitation program, this decade saw the inauguration of Continental Training Facilities in Mexico, the United Kingdom and Denmark, as well as Model Centers across the United States and as far away as Nepal. All told, the global network saves a new life every four hours and has earned better than 150 awards and recognitions for salvaging individuals from addiction. Furthermore, as this decade comes to a close, Narconon’s worldwide success rate stands at the pinnacle of the drug rehab field.

• World Institute of Scientology Enterprises (WISE), disseminating L. Ron Hubbard’s Administrative Technology (Admin Tech) to bring sanity and prosperity to the workaday world.

• In Hungary, an agriculturalist determined to reverse soil depletion from modern chemical-heavy farming techniques. Wielding a revolutionary bio-fertilizer yielding 25 percent increases in crop production, this engineer implemented Mr. Hubbard’s administrative tools to bring his products to farms across Central and Eastern Europe. In consequence, he earned Hungary’s National Quality Grand Prize for outstanding innovation.

• An entrepreneur out of Dallas, Texas, used L. Ron Hubbard’s Admin Tech to thrive in a highly competitive restaurant business, where 8 out of 10 establishments shutter their doors in the first five years. Specializing in a signature pizza style, the restaurateur swelled locations to more than 40 throughout the Lone Star State and beyond.

• And in the Czech Republic, where, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the country took an ice-water dip from a command economy to the free market—all without adequate know-how and procedures for administrative stability and success. In reply, a WISE member formed a consultancy firm that has equipped business owners and managers with Admin Tech through more than 4,000 seminars and so empowered more than 80,000 professionals, with no less than half a dozen firms then recognized on the Best of Czech 100 list.

• International Hubbard Ecclesiastical League of Pastors (I HELP) and Scientology Missions International (SMI), the pioneer movement opening Groups and Missions to provide Scientology introductory services to communities all over the world.

• In Croatia, where an I HELP group collectively traversed more than 250,000 miles throughout the deeply traumatized states of former Yugoslavia in the wake of the Balkan conflicts. Delivering nearly 150 seminars and providing spiritual counseling across the region, they earned international recognition for helping to “unite the people of the Balkans.”

• In Costa Rica, a relatively stable nation in a region of intensely violent Central American countries, where her people are threatened by encroaching insecurity and crime. In reply, a Scientology mission in the capital of San José took it upon themselves to saturate communities throughout the country with social betterment campaigns for human rights and morality.

• And so the Scientology Missions International success story continued, with six new Scientology Missions dedicated in the past year: Just beyond the beachfront of Florida’s Gulf Coast community for Belleair; amid Houston’s Midwest “Super-Neighborhood” in the Capital of America’s Sunbelt; in the heart of Hungary’s “Steel City” of Miskolc; at the center of Panama, in the city’s bustling downtown; along England’s southern coastline on a Dorset County High Street; and another still in Johannesburg’s emerging district of Edenvale.

Bringing the night to an inevitable climax were the Grand Opening presentations of the very newest Scientology Ideal Organizations for 2019, including:

• The November 2nd ribbon-cutting of the Church of Scientology Kansas City, in a fully restored, nationally registered Missouri landmark on 18th Street and Grand Boulevard in the city’s renowned Crossroads Arts District.

• And the November 9th dedication of the Church of Scientology Central Ohio, in the state capital of Columbus and accessible to all on US Highway 33.

Whereupon, as thunderous applause reverberated in the packed-to-capacity Shrine Auditorium, the night’s celebration transcended to a tone of triumph. So it was, as the concluding moments of the Church’s most momentous decade drew near, Mr. Miscavige left one and all with a final word:

“With that, we arrive at the close of this evening’s event, and a moment to contemplate the next ten years. And the next, and the next and the next after that, until time runs its course and what L. Ron Hubbard told us is indeed fulfilled: That time is not behind us; it lies ahead in eternity; and we shall find ourselves in it, irrevocably. But either way, what is absolutely manifest destiny is all of us together for the next ten years. And in anticipation of which, I say: Happy New Year and Godspeed into eternity!”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.