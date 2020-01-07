One80 Intermediaries Announces Company Launch

One80 will offer both wholesale placement services and in house binding authority

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale insurance broker and program manager headquartered in Boston, today announced its formal launch.



One80 is led by its President, Matthew F. Power, and offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, financial lines, personal lines, and medical stop loss risks. An industry veteran, Power’s experience includes 26 years at AIG, where he served as Executive Vice President of Lexington Insurance Company and President of Risk Specialist Companies.

Offering both wholesale placement and in-house binding services, coverage offered through One80 spans all industry classes. One80 has offices in more than 19 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, San Diego and Seattle.

“I am delighted to announce the launch of One80 Intermediaries. We saw a real need in the marketplace to provide highly specialized and innovative insurance solutions which address the evolving needs of our brokers,” said Power. “We are built on a foundation of experience and integrity - our team of professionals has worked for decades to forge relationships with top insurance carriers in the US and UK. With that, One80 Intermediaries is in a unique position to combine our deep expertise with these market leading carrier relationships to provide brokers with highly customized coverage in a time effective manner,” he added.

One80’s National Director, Christopher Pesce, joined the company’s executive team in December of 2019 with One80’s acquisition of Maritime Program Group (MPG), a managing general agent and one of the largest recreational marine insurance specialists in the U.S.

“One80 will deliver a singular focus on select markets supported by best in class intellectual capital and a diverse group of industry influencers,” said Pesce. “Our team has a deep understanding of the marketplace and offers highly innovative solutions to our clients. I am thrilled to be part of this incredible team.”

About One80 Intermediaries

Contact

Lenika Milne

786-865-4614

lmilne@one80intermediaries.com



