BairesDev is recognized amongst Clutch’s 1000 best B2B service providers

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev was included in Clutch’s 1000 best B2B service providers, an exclusive award for companies ranked within the top 1% of all Clutch members.



BairesDev is the fastest growing Software Outsourcing company in Latin America specializing in solid end-to-end delivery of tailor-made technology solutions designed by the Top 1% Software Engineering teams. With services that range from fully autonomous, cross-functional Dedicated Teams to individual engineers that can seamlessly integrate into projects, BairesDev’s innate digital identity powers transformation across all industries.

This recognition values client reviews, services and client portfolios, brand reputation and visibility in its target market. Clutch Founder Mike Beares affirms that “With an impressive array of projects and clientele, superior knowledge, and attentive, detail-oriented customer service, these companies have established themselves as industry leaders both locally and in the global B2B market.”

BairesDev proudly continues expanding its operations with new offices across the United States, Latin America, and Europe, and the firm goal of providing top-quality technology services that drive business growth.

Contact: press@bairesdev.com



