Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces shares approved for full DTC eligibility

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, said, “Gaining DTC eligibility has taken us a long time, a lot of effort, and a very significant amount of capital. We set out on this path in 2014 and have built an engine that with the proper amount of fuel and air will really start to move. I stated in our last press release that we would be adding on our success as a company by the final cleanup and up-listing our shares. Our plans are still to complete an audit and file to become a fully reporting company sometime during the second quarter of 2020. Our new product lines will provide us some initial acceleration in sales while our core Apple Rush brand is being presented to National retailers for a major push.”

The Apple Rush Company, Inc. is planning a couple more initiatives in its restructuring, including a name change to reflect the diversity of its portfolio. We will begin to operate as a holding company with several different operating companies reporting on our financials in 2020. Our plan is to divide the responsibilities among our talented group of people and build each division through additional brand ambassadors, trade shows, and field sales representatives.

Jason Atwell, COO of Apple Rush, commented, “I have worked with Tony, Nick, and our advisory board to build out a comprehensive business plan for each division of the company. Executing this plan and raising the capital required to add the people and inventories required will be my focus over the next 90 days or so. Our plan is to raise as much capital as possible to effectively roll out Apple Rush nationally and provide the capital for manufacturing expansion within our nutraceutical segment. Due to the rapid growth in CBD beverages we will be looking to acquire additional brands to build out the portfolio.”

Apple Rush will be using its knowledge and manufacturing technologies to develop and launch new products on a regular basis. Our team of advisors will aid us in marketing, development, and sales of each of our product lines. We will be leaning on them to accelerate growth and help us reach our aggressive growth plans for our brands.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com. Also coming soon www.aprubrands.com.

APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

