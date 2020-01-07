Analysis on the World's $23Bn Male Toiletries Market, 2019-2025 - Revenue Forecast, Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Male Toiletries Market (By Region - North America - The US & Canada; Europe - Germany, The UK & France & Asia Pacific - China, India & Japan) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global male toiletries market is estimated to be valued at US$ 23 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in the period 2019 to 2025.



Growth of the market is driven by factors such as rise in heterosexual trend, increasing disposable income, high internet penetration, rise in a number of male salons and influence of social media platforms.

Global male toiletries industry is increasingly witnessing high demand for specialty toiletry products such as facial cleansers, exfoliators, anti-ageing creams and sunscreens. Growing beauty consciousness amongst men has drastically increased demand for anti-ageing creams and sun-care products specially designed for men.



Report Scope



This report provides a detailed analysis of the global male toiletries market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.



Parameter Description

Base year: 2014

2014 Forecast period: 2019-2025

2019-2025 Market sizing: Revenue in US$ Billions and volume in billion units & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025

Revenue in US$ Billions and volume in billion units & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025 Geographical coverage: North America (The US & Canada), Asia Pacific (Japan, China & India) and Europe (The UK, France & Germany)

North America (The US & Canada), Asia Pacific (Japan, China & India) and Europe (The UK, France & Germany) Vendor scope: Beiersdorf AG, Edgewell Personal Care Brands, LLC, The Procter & Gamble Co, Societe BIC

Beiersdorf AG, Edgewell Personal Care Brands, LLC, The Procter & Gamble Co, Societe BIC Report coverage: Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Key Questions Answered



The historical market size in terms of the value of male grooming industry from 2014 to 2018 in US$ Billions

Historical market size in terms of volume of male grooming industry from 2014 to 2018 in Billion units

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions

Regional and country analysis of male grooming products market in the period 2014 to 2025 in US$ Billions

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Male Toiletries

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Sizing by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Sizing by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Category

4.2.2 Market Share by Distribution Channel

4.2.3 Market Share by Region



5. Regional Analysis



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Industry Trends & Developments

6.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.1.2 Higher Demand for Specialty Products

6.1.3 Increasing Preference for Organic Products

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Rising Heterosexual Trend

6.2.2 Growing Number of Male Salons

6.2.3 Increasing Internet Penetration

6.2.4 Rise in Disposable Income

6.2.5 Popularity of Social Media Platforms

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Rise in Number of Private Players

6.3.2 Brand Loyalty

6.3.3 Counterfeit Products

6.3.4 Alternate Treatments



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Financial Analysis

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.2.1 Global

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.2.1 The UK

7.2.2.2 Germany

7.2.2.3 France

7.2.3 Asia-Pacific

7.2.3.1 Japan

7.2.3.2 China

7.2.3.3 India

7.2.4 North America

7.2.4.1 The US

7.2.4.2 Canada



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Beiersdorf AG

8.2 Edgewell Personal Care Brands, LLC

8.3 The Procter & Gamble Co

8.4 Societe BIC



