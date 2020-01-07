India Plant Extract Market Analysis, 2018-2019 & 2023, Featuring Profiles on Dabur India, Emami, Patanjali, Arjuna Natural Extract Limited, Vidya Herbs, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Plant Extract Market Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Plant Extract Market is witnessing an astonishing growth, as there has been a shift in universal trend from synthetic to herbal medicine. India is a virtual treasure trove of plant species, and has one of the world's richest medicinal plant heritages. Plants with therapeutic agents are highly esteemed all over the world as they help in prevention of diseases and ailments.



Owing to its wide range of medicinal & aromatic uses, the Indian Plant Extract market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2018-2023. As a result, of increased investments as well as significant demand of plant extract in internationals markets, there lies immense opportunity for new and existing players to tap the fast growing market which would garner huge revenue.



Indian Plant Extract market is rapidly growing over the years owing to factors like shift in consumers demand towards herbal and natural product, various schemes launched by government, key investment & expansions being made in the Indian plant extract industry, among others.



At global level, demand for herbal and natural products has been rising and people are looking towards alternative medicine and products with high natural ingredients. Currently, China is the leading player when it comes to export of plant extracts and India would need to take few steps to enhance its export volume. Plant extract manufacturers must get necessary approvals from regulatory authorities of leading countries like United States and European countries. Besides, promoting cultivation of these plants would also help players as there is a significant opportunity in the export of plant and its parts.



In this report, the analysts have studied the plant extract market on segment basis, by both type and by application. The type-wise medicinal plant extract section provides an insight about the various type of plant extract available and their potential medicinal uses, whereas the application-wise medicinal plant extract section provides an in-depth analysis of the various herbal plant extracts being used in medicine (Ayurveda & Homoeopath) and personal care products industry. Further, the report covers the potential growth analysis of the plant extract industry; while also highlighting the regulatory environment of the Indian Plant Extract market.



Besides, the report also includes the profiles of key players like Dabur India, Emami, Patanjali, Arjuna Natural Extract Limited, Vidya Herbs, etc. along with their Business Overview, product portfolio, financials and recent activities, providing a comprehensive outlook of Indian Plant Extract industry. Overall, the report provides all the prerequisite information for clients looking to venture in this industry, and facilitate them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the industry.



Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Plant Extract - An Introduction

3.1 Medicinal & Aromatic Plants - An Introduction

3.2 Geographical Cluster of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants



4. Global Plant Extract Market Overview



5. India Plant Extract Market Forecast to 2023

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Herbal Extracts

5.1.2 Essentials Oils

5.1.3 Phytochemicals

5.1.4 Spices

5.2 By Application Area

5.2.1 Medicine

5.2.2 Personal Care Products

5.2.3 Nutraceuticals

5.2.4 Food and Beverages



6. Potential Growth Analysis of Plant Extract

6.1 Ayurvedic Medicine

6.2 Herbal Cosmetics



7. Key Market Trends and Drivers

7.1 Companies Expanding their Extraction Capacity

7.2 Government Initiatives Driving the Growth

7.3 Medicinal Plant Extracts Breakthroughs in Treating Infectious Diseases

7.4 Increasing Demand of Indian Medicinal Extracts in International Market



8. Challenges



9. Industry Trade Past Five Years



10. Technology Trends followed by Indian Plant Extract Companies



11. Regulatory Environment



12. Competitive landscape

12.1 Dabur India Ltd.

12.2 Himalaya Herbals

12.3 Emami Limited

12.4 Patanjali Ayurved Limited

12.5 Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal

12.6 Kancor Ingredients Limited

12.7 Sami Labs Limited

12.8 OmniActive Health Technologies

12.9 Hamdard Laboratories

12.10 Arjuna Natural Extract Limited

12.11 Vidya Herbs

12.12 Omniactive Health Technologies (Indfrag Limited)



