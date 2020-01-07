Nuno Sanches Joins Kaltura Executive Team as General Manager of Media and Telecom

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:



Former Vodafone Group Global Head of Fixed Product Development Nuno Sanches will lead Kaltura’s Media and Telecom Business Unit

Nuno will present his vision for Kaltura at the upcoming Kaltura Connect conference in New Orleans, on January 21-23, 2020

New York, NY, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura , the leading video technology provider, announced today that it has expanded its executive team by appointing Nuno Sanches to lead the company’s media and telecom business unit as General Manager.

Nuno brings to Kaltura over 15 years in Telecom, Pay-TV and Media industries with broad experience in leading product and technology development. Being a Pay-TV innovator and pioneer, Nuno has led some of the earliest and most successful launches of advanced user interfaces, live TV restart, TV everywhere, network PVR and Cloud TV across several Pay-TV operators in Europe.

In his previous position he created Vodafone Group’s TV Product & Development organization from the ground up and led the global strategy and product development of Vodafone TV, a multi-national award-winning Cloud TV service, powered by the Kaltura TV Platform, now live across seven countries.

Prior to his time at Vodafone, Nuno held several strategy, marketing, content and product development roles in ZON Multimédia (now NOS Comunicações), and Portugal Telecom (now Altice Portugal), Portugal’s largest pay-TV & telecom operators. Nuno holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Nuno to Kaltura’s executive team. Nuno brings with him the first-hand perspective of top-tier telecoms and pay-TV providers, and a deep understanding of the needs of their end-users,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. “Through our work with Vodafone on their inspiring TV initiative we developed a close and fruitful partnership with Nuno. I have always been impressed by Nuno’s far-reaching vision, sharp-minded execution, relentless drive to success, and passionate leadership style. All of us at Kaltura are thrilled to have Nuno lead our continued exciting journey towards powering the future of TV.”

Yekutiel continued: “Under the great leadership of Kaltura’s Co-founder Shay David, we have built the most widely deployed Cloud TV platform in the world, delivering a fully cloud-based TV service to over 50 million monthly active users. Now, together with Nuno, we are continuing our platform’s evolution from ‘Cloud TV’ to ‘Cognitive TV’ – marrying the power of the cloud with AI to provide a service that understands and predicts user behavior, and uses that to optimize service for the end-user and the financial results for TV providers.”

Nuno Sanches, General Manager, Media and Telecom at Kaltura, stated: “Five years ago the decision to develop and deploy a cloud-based video streaming service that could scale to millions and merge the best of operator-grade pay-TV and OTT was not obvious and its success surprised and shaped the pay-TV industry. Today, as the streaming wars rage on, every operator and media company needs to make the same bold move. Personally, by joining the strongest independent technology provider in this space, I now have the opportunity to make a massive impact on the market by helping further scale and bring to life the next generation of Cloud TV services.”

Nuno will be based in Kaltura’s London office.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in Cloud TV, EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura’s Media and Telecom business unit helps telcos and content owners make the transition to a full-fledged Cloud TV service that satisfies the exacting demands of today’s TV viewers. The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multiscreen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV as well as third-party content. It combines advanced monetization options with the ability to scale to millions of viewers anywhere in the world. The adaptability and agility of the Kaltura TV Platform means that companies can experiment with new products and features, analyze performance, and react quickly to changes in viewing behavior in order to optimize engagement and better achieve business goals. www.kaltura.com

