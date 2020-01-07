Cronos Group Inc. CEO, Mike Gorenstein, to Present at The ICR Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the ICR Conference 2020 on January 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET in Orlando, FL.



The presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations .

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS ™, a global health and wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE ™ and Spinach ™, and two hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones ™ and PEACE+ ™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s current Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, both of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Cronos Group Contact

Anna Shlimak

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com



