eQuest Celebrates 26 Years in the Job Posting Distribution Business

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year was 1994. There were no smartphones, no iPads, no flat-screen TVs. No Google, no Netflix, no Dropbox. Instead of Wi-Fi, most people used paid, dial-up online services like AOL. And you paid for every minute you used it.



Nevertheless, 1994 was a momentous year. It was the year the World Wide Web – or the internet as we know it today -- was born. It was also the year that eQuest began its 26 year journey.

“We started doing two things: Collecting technical resumes for basic recruiter searching, and posting jobs to Usenet and BBS groups,” said Derek Fuentes, programmer/developer, and a 17 year veteran at eQuest. “We relied mostly on fax machines, direct dial-up, and driving from city to city collecting hard copy resumes at career fairs. Later that year, a few job boards started, such as Online Career Center (OCC), Monster, and CareerMosaic. It was the Wild West back then.”

Since 1994, eQuest has provided domestic and international job posting delivery for thousands of customers worldwide to thousands of commercial job boards, colleges, universities, social media, diversity and federally mandated career sites, and niche job boards. Since its inception, eQuest has estimated it has posted more than 1 billion jobs to career sites located in nearly 200 countries.

eQuest also provides job posting delivery services for many of the largest Human Capital Management (HCM) providers, including Oracle, Taleo, Workday, SAP, Google, SuccessFactors, and Lumesse, as well as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) companies such as Avature, Paycom, PhenomPeople, and Gr8 People. These companies have all selected eQuest as their preferred vendor in the job delivery market.

eQuest was one the original architects for the online job delivery business and was the prototype for all that came to follow.

Bob Jaworski, who leads the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and CRM licensing and partnerships division for eQuest noted, “eQuest is proud of the way it has helped connect the recruitment world and grow the industry. And indirectly, we have had a part in the hiring of hundreds of thousands of people on a global scale through the years. It’s a very proud and gratifying day for our organization.”

About eQuest

eQuest is the world’s dominant and most-utilized job posting distribution company. Its primary customer base consists of the majority of the Global Fortune 500. It also provides job deliveries on behalf of the world’s largest Applicant Tracking Systems, Enterprise Resource Planning systems, and job boards — managing thousands of companies through these channels. Present job posting deliveries average 250 million annually. Its Big Data for HR division consults companies wanting to take advantage of its corporate intelligence and predictive analysis services. Other products include consulting, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program and audit protection, technology services, data analytics, interactive media representation, and various predictive tools. www.equest.com

Media Contact: May Ton may.ton@eQuest.com



