Ruth’s Chris Steak House Announces 2020 TasteMaker Dinner Series with Biggest Line-Up Yet

Legendary steak house’s adored annual dining series returns with 10 exclusive five-course dinners this year

/EIN News/ -- WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruth’s Chris Steak House , known for its unmatched dining experience and its steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announces its 2020 TasteMaker Dinner Series with the biggest names in wine and spirits. TasteMaker Dinners are five-course meals, hand-crafted by the Ruth’s Chris executive chefs, with a glass of wine or a cocktail expertly paired to complement each dish. Starting in February, Ruth’s Chris begins its largest lineup of TasteMaker Dinners to date, totaling 10 “can’t-miss” dinners throughout the year.



“We are proud to work with some of the most respected names in wine and spirits, and we look forward to having the opportunity to showcase their drinks with our exclusive TasteMaker Dinner menus,” said Chef Abdiel Aleman, vice president of culinary development for Ruth’s Chris. “A truly outstanding experience is crafted from the smallest details. That is why Ruth’s Chris pours their heart and soul into each TasteMaker Dinner to make sure the chef’s passion is infused into every course and resonates with guests.”

Each TasteMaker Dinner menu takes approximately four months to finalize, as the culinary team sets aside time to taste the wines and cocktails and develop each unique five-course menu based on flavors that complement each other. The culinary team at Ruth’s Chris is known for going beyond what is expected, also drawing inspiration from each winery’s history and origin, to deliver a one-night only menu that has never been experienced before.

The outstanding lineup of wineries for the TasteMaker Dinner Series includes: Rombauer Vineyards; Justin Winery; Grgich Hills Estate; Cakebread Cellars; Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars; Orin Swift Cellars; Veuve Clicquot; and Caymus Vineyards. Two dinners will also feature renowned distilleries alongside distinguished wineries: The Prisoner Wine Company together with High West Distillery whiskey; and Tito’s Handmade Vodka with Rodney Strong wines.

For the first time, guests who are interested in experiencing all 10 of these legendary dining experiences can purchase the TasteMaker Club dining card. The commemorative metal card takes guests on an experiential journey with access to all 10 dinners and the unmatched opportunity to immerse in some of the country’s finest cuisines, wines and spirits. Additionally, each dining card purchase includes an additional $150 to dine any time and a voucher for a special tour of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellar in Napa Valley. Available until the TasteMaker Series begins on February 27, the dining card invites guests to enjoy unique dishes and pairings throughout the year, creating memories around the dinner table that will last a lifetime.

TasteMaker Dinner dates, times and prices vary by location. For reservations and more information about upcoming Ruth's Chris TasteMaker Dinners, please visit www.ruthschris.com/TasteMakerDinners .

ABOUT RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel more than 50 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how it's done.

Contact: Carey Jester

Phone: 321-236-0102

Email: cjester@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2ec6240-c1a7-4b0c-92af-30c829127b66.





2020 TasteMaker Dinner Series Line-Up Ruth’s Chris Steak House welcomes its exceptional TasteMaker Dinner Series back for 2020 with more dinners than ever before. The 10 dinners offered for one night only will feature a specially curated five-course meal each paired with the evening’s featured winery or distillery.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.