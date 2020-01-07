IDB Capital & American Business Announce Partnership

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDB Capital® and American Business today announced a strategic partnership to offer insurance services through IDB Capital, the wholly owned broker-dealer subsidiary of IDB Bank®.



As part of the agreement, American Business will provide IDB Capital with an array of insurance solutions and products from industry leading carriers. This includes comprehensive life insurance solutions geared toward high-net-worth individuals; case studies that demonstrate ability to solve unique and demanding life insurance challenges; in-house education; updates on important tax, regulatory and insurance-related news and events; one-on-one consultations; forensic review of all insurance portfolios; and complimentary reviews of estate planning documents (e.g., wills, trusts, powers of attorney, buy-sell agreements).



“More than anything else, IDB Capital is committed to providing value for our clients. Thanks to our partnership with American Business, our clients will have even more access to personalized insurance solutions to meet their individualized needs,” said Ethan Levinson, President and CEO of IDB Capital.



American Business, founded in 1967, specializes in Life Insurance and Estate Planning. Dedicated exclusively to insurance strategies, the company has extensive experience working with high-net-worth clients developing customized solutions in close coordination with each client’s trusted advisors. For IDB Capital, American Business is an ideal partner with a strong foreign nationals practice and an impressive network.



“American Business is thrilled to support IDB Capital clients during each and every step along their financial and retirement journeys,” said Bruce Mesner, President of American Business.



As part of its emphasis on partner education, American Business will offer IDB Capital with resources and tools such as “AB University,” a one-day, comprehensive training seminar; weekly meetings dedicated to timely topics and reviews of case studies; and monthly meetings with insurance carriers to learn about the best placement for their products.



About IDB Capital

IDB Capital is the wholly owned broker dealer subsidiary of IDB Bank where “It’s Personal”.

At IDB Capital, we embrace the values and lessons that will never be obsolete on Wall Street; service and integrity. An ever-changing market, evolving client needs, new investment products and a world filled with risks and opportunities demands a fresh perspective on client interaction and value creation. With a sharp focus on being a nimble, responsive and accessible organization, IDB Capital offers a personalized approach to demystifying the investment universe. We seek to differentiate ourselves by pairing a deep and wide array of investment options, designed to meet your investment objectives, with a spirit of partnership, performance and transparency.



To learn more about IDB Capital, visit www.idbcapital.com.



Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment products available through IDB Capital are not guaranteed or insured by IDB Capital, IDB Bank or any affiliate, are not FDIC-insured, are subject to investment risks and may lose value.

IDB Bank is a registered service mark of Israel Discount Bank of New York.



About American Business

Stability, focus and teamwork are the foundation of American Business. The firm, founded in 1967, has become the go-to life insurance resource boutique for the nation's leading financial advisory firms. They are not a "one stop shop", but rather, an independent, sophisticated life insurance resource firm that specializes in working closely with well-established investment, accounting, legal and risk management firms and their clients.

Their education and training have set their insurance professionals apart from the industry mainstay. The American Business Two Client Philosophy™ features the delicate balance and competence required to conduct a "conversation with the affluent" and their trusted advisors. Their consultative and team approach differentiates American Business professionals from their peers.

Drew Sandholm Israel Discount Bank 212-551-8927 dsandholm@idbny.com



