HERE Navigation On-Demand is OEM-ready with APCOA as partner

January 7, 2020

Las Vegas, CES 2020 – HERE Technologies today announces that its software-as-a-service solution HERE Navigation On-Demand is available for integration in OEM infotainment programs. With HERE Navigation On-Demand, OEMs and Tier 1 vendors get to deliver both connected services and expandable navigation experiences on both embedded and mobile platforms.

This connected solution cuts development and lifecycle costs by offering cutting-edge, off-the-shelf functionalities while enabling OEMs and Tier 1 vendors to use an SDK to build their own features or integrate third party services. As a software-as-a-service offering, HERE Navigation On-Demand enables OEMs to remotely configure and monitor the deployed navigation solution making it possible to update and upgrade the experience anytime, even after the sale of the vehicle.

OEMs can further offer any functionality as a subscription option and thus generate new, recurring revenue streams. The end-user accesses the navigation experience through client software which downloads the Service Packages from the cloud. The highly modular Service Packages include map data, software features, UX elements and references to Cloud Service APIs. Smart caching of these Service Packages ensures that HERE Navigation On-Demand also works offline. Last but not least, Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service, is pre-integrated into HERE Navigation On-Demand, making it faster and easier for automakers to deliver an intuitive, voice-first navigation experience to customers in the car.

“HERE Navigation On-Demand is very good news for OEMs, Tier 1 vendors and independent service providers. It brings together off-the-shelf navigation and connected services with proprietary services. It also combines the full features of embedded navigation with the UX of a mobile navigation application. At HERE Technologies, we offer our customers the best of both worlds while giving them the flexibility to design and manage their own user experience”, says Kilian Frank, Product Manager for HERE Navigation On-Demand.

APCOA PARKING, Europe’s leading parking operator, is the first non-automotive company to use the Service Package SDK. Through its open, digital and scalable platform APCOA FLOW, APCOA integrates its services onto HERE Navigation On-Demand. FLOW provides booking, frictionless access, payment and discounts for on- and off-street parking spaces in 7 European markets. Drivers using FLOW will benefit from a convenient mobility and parking experience.

“We are excited to embed APCOA FLOW onto the HERE Navigation On-Demand solution. It offers us the opportunity to become a third-party developer for OEMs and to bring the FLOW experience directly to the in-car navigation systems of millions of customers. OEMs, on the other hand, are able to enrich their customer proposition with a comprehensive on- and off-street parking solution”, says Xavier Vallée, Chief Marketing Officer at APCOA PARKING.

“We are proud to announce that HERE Navigation On-Demand has been successfully used by a third-party to provide additional services to the end users of OEMs. This is an acknowledgement of the hard work we put into HERE Navigation On-Demand. The conditions are now set for many other partners to join”, says Kilian Frank, Product Manager for HERE Navigation On-Demand.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .

About APCOA PARKING Group

APCOA PARKING Group is Europe’s leading parking operator with more than 45 years of industry expertise. With its 5,000 employees, the company manages approximately 1.5 million individual parking spaces at over 9,500 locations in 13 European countries. Via its open digital platform APCOA FLOW, the company connects on-street and off-street car parks with clients, partners, customers and their vehicles. Based on this technology, APCOA is transforming its car parks into mobility hubs, offering innovative services that enable a more convenient mobility experience. www.apcoa.com



