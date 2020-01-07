India Color Cosmetics Market Analysis Report, 2019-2022: Face Makeup, Lip Makeup, Nail Makeup, Eye Makeup

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Color Cosmetics Market Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Color Cosmetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% for the forecast period from 2018 to 2022. Additionally, it is identified that northern India will consume the major proportion of the color cosmetics.



With the rise in adoption of western culture, color cosmetic market is one the fastest growing market in India. As the aesthetic appeal in the young generation is rising, the penetration of color cosmetics products in the Indian market is increasing. India is estimated as one the fastest growing country for the color cosmetics market in the Asian region.



Indian Color Cosmetics Market Outlook to 2022 illustrates the current and future scenario of all the segments in Indian color cosmetic industry. Thorough interviews with industry experts have been conducted to get the insight for current market scenario and highlight the areas offering promising possibilities for companies to boost their growth. In the current scenario, color cosmetics companies are modifying their product portfolio with new innovations as per the changing needs and preferences of the people to accomplish the cosmetic products demand amongst the consumers.



A detailed study has been conducted by analysts to decipher current and future regional market of the face makeup, lips makeup, nail makeup, and eye makeup in accordance to which, lips makeup occupy the largest share in the Indian color cosmetics market. Face makeup segment is expected to surge at the fastest pace during the forecast period.



Further, extensive research and analysis also revealed that the demand for organic color cosmetics is high, indicating a spectacular growth in the Indian color cosmetic market. The penetration of organic products is noteworthy, with many international and domestic players eyeing the opportunity. In addition, the breakup by type and region of the segments is presented in the report.



In addition, the key players are investing in the development of their R&D facilities to further customize products as per the demand of Indian consumers and generate awareness among the middle class. The domestic players, as well as international players, marked their presence by distributing a diverse range of color cosmetics products amongst the Indian population and innovated their portfolio with the herbal conception. The report also covers the financials of key industry players, along with their business overview, key people, and recent developments.



Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Indian Cosmetic Market Outlook to 2022

3.1 Market Segmentation



4. Industry Trends and Drivers

4.1 Industry Trends

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Trend of Working Women

4.2.2 Rising Disposable Income of Middle-Class Population

4.2.3 Availability of Color Cosmetic Product through Online Portals



5. Industry Restraints

5.1 Premium Prices of Quality Products

5.2 Stringent Regulations over Color Cosmetic Products

5.3 Presence of Counterfeit Products



6. Indian Color Cosmetic Market Performance

6.1 Market Outlook

6.1.1 By Application

6.1.2 By Urban/Rural Demographics

6.1.3 By Organized/Unorganized Sector

6.1.4 By Online/Offline Distribution Mode

6.1.5 By Mass/Popular/Premium End-user Price

6.1.6 By Region



7. Indian Color Cosmetics Market Segmentation Outlook (Market Overview, By Type, By Region)

7.1 Face Makeup

7.2 Lip Makeup

7.3 Nail Makeup

7.4 Eye Makeup



8. Competitive Assessment

8.1 Market Share

8.2 Company Profiles

8.2.1 Amway

8.2.2 Avon Products, Inc.

8.2.3 Kryolan Professional Makeup

8.2.4 L'Oreal S.A.

8.2.5 Oriflame Cosmetics AG

8.2.6 Procter & Gamble Co.

8.2.7 Revlon, Inc.

8.2.8 Shiseido Company, Limited

8.2.9 The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

8.2.10 Hindustan Unilever Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvkd31

