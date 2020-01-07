Global 5G Chipset (ICs) & Devices Market Report 2019-2025 - Featuring Competitor Profilings of Qualcomm, Qorvo, MediaTek, Anokiwave, and Nokia
Key Issues Addressed
- When will 5G chipset evolve into a significant market?
- How will the 5G chipset market grow till 2025?
- Which end-user verticals are key for the growth of 5G chipsets?
- What is the competitive landscape in the 5G chipset market?
- What are the emerging applications and verticals that the 5G chipset could capitalize on?
Wireless telecommunication operators globally face growth challenges due to rising operating costs, and technical challenges attributed to customer acquisition and retention.
To overcome the scenario, mobile network operators (MNOs) constantly invest in technology and collaborate with participants in the value chain to accelerate innovation. As a result, the 5G (fifth generation) network technology that has been in development over the past decade had progressed significantly to achieve 3GPP compliance and meet designated standards for connection reliability, data rates and latency.
5G communication technology is designed to operate in sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency range, with a bandwidth of 100 MHz, data rates in Gbps, connection reliability of 99.99% to 99.9999% and latency in the sub-5 millisecond range.
The core techniques that enable 5G to achieve the above benchmarks include higher baseband processing capability, massive-MIMO, beamforming and beamsteering capability of the network elements and user equipment. The realization of each of these techniques depends on advancements in semiconductors that increasingly play a significant role in the technology evolution.
Hence this study is focused on understanding the 5G chipset market that includes baseband chipset/modem integrated system on chips (SoCs), Radio Frequency (RF) Integrated Circuits (RF ICs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) such as the antenna ICs that build the core 5G technology. The study aims to uncover the potential of 5G-enabling chipsets that will witness first wave of commercialization through network deployments in base transceiver station radio access network (BTS RAN), small cells and smartphones.
Telecom operators, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), semiconductor companies and other participants in the 5G value chain view that the technology will proliferate more business opportunities in addition to the traditional network coverage. As connected devices and sensors proliferate, several verticals will integrate data intelligence to improve their business efficiency. Hence, 5G chipset suppliers will also be able to leverage on the growth from other verticals such as automotive, healthcare, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), retail and much more. This study also covers the potential and strategic growth imperatives through varied applications for 5G chipset suppliers.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Suppliers
- CEO's Perspective
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study Will Answer
3. 5G Vendor Landscape
4. 5G Network Technology Basics
- Communication Network Technology Evolution
- Comparison of Benchmark Parameters
- Benchmark Parameters Explanation
- 4G Network Topology
- 5G Network Topology
- Explanation of Core 5G Technologies
5. Drivers and Restraints - Total 5G Chipset and Devices Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
6. 5G vs Wi Fi 6
7. 6G Timeline
- Vision 2030 - A Transformative Experience Through 6G
8. Market Forecast
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type
- Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical
9. Regional Hotspots
- Regional Hotspots - 5G Deployments
- Vertical Market Analysis - 5G Smartphone Segment
- Volume Shipment Forecast
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by ASP
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type
- Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Product Portfolio of Smartphone 5G Chipsets
- Competitive Landscape
10. Vertical Market Analysis - 5G Small Cell Equipment Segment
- Volume Shipment Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type
- Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Product Portfolio of Small Cell Equipment 5G Chipsets
- Competitive Landscape
11. Vertical Market Analysis - 5G BTS RAN Segment
- Volume Shipment Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type
- Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Product Portfolio of BTS RAN 5G Chipsets
- Competitive Landscape
12. Vertical Market Analysis - 5G Others Segment
- Volume Shipment Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type
- Revenue Forecast by Chipset Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Product Portfolio of Smartphone 5G Chipsets
- Competitive Landscape
13. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Trends/Factors Impacting the 5G Chipset Market
14. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
- Growth Pipeline
15. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Industrial IoT: Smart Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Industrial IoT: Predictive Maintenance
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Healthcare IoT
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Autonomous Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Fleet Management
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Retail
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Public Safety
- Growth Opportunity 8 - Smart Traffic Signals
- Growth Opportunity 9 - Agriculture
- Growth Opportunity 10 - AR/VR Gaming Headsets
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Network Requirement Analysis for Growth Applications
16. Competitor Profiling
- Competitor Profile - Qualcomm
- Competitor Profile - Qorvo
- Competitor Profile - MediaTek
- Competitor Profile - Anokiwave
- Competitor Profile - Nokia
17. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Growth Opportunities Matrix by Application
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-10 - Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
