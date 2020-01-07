Global Kinetics Corporation Appoints Matthew Garrett As Independent Director to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Kinetics Pty Ltd., a digital health company focused on the development and commercialization of the Personal KinetiGraph® (PKG®), the first FDA-cleared and CE-marked platform for the objective measurement of movement symptoms in the management of Parkinson’s disease, today announced the appointment of Matthew C. Garrett, an experienced financial executive in the life sciences industry, as an independent director to its Board of Directors.



“We are delighted to welcome Matt to our Board,” said John Schellhorn, CEO of Global Kinetics Corporation. “With his proven commercialization and financial leadership expertise in a broad range of successful medical technology and diagnostic companies, I am confident that he will be an invaluable voice on our Board as we continue to bring solutions to market that improve the lives of patients with Parkinson’s disease.”

Mr. Garrett is currently Chief Financial Officer of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) where he was instrumental in leading the company through its successful IPO in 2016 and recent follow-on offering. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Navigenics, Inc., a provider of genetic testing for common health conditions. Prior to that, he served as Director of Business Development at Corventis Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Garrett also held financial leadership roles at Cogentus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Affymetrix, Inc. and Guidant Corporation.

Mr. Garrett has a B.A. in Finance from the University of Iowa, Iowa City and an M.B.A. from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University Bloomington.



About Global Kinetics Pty Ltd.

Global Kinetics Pty Ltd. is committed to improving the lives of those with Parkinson’s disease with advanced medical solutions. The company was formed in 2007 to commercialize its lead product, the Personal KinetiGraph (PKG). The PKG enables the precise monitoring, quantification, and reporting of movement symptoms in Parkinson’s. To date, Global Kinetics has supported clinical decisions for doctors who have treated more than 40,000 patients with Parkinson’s Disease, generating more than 6,000,000 hours of clinical data from our FDA-cleared, CE-marked PKG platform. Global Kinetics, a privately held company, is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with offices in London, UK, and Minneapolis, MN.

For more information, visit: www.globalkineticscorporation.com

Follow our LinkedIn updates: https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalkineticscorp

Contact

Caroline Paul

(415) 937-5400

caroline@gilmartinir.com



