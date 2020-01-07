Qorvo® Launches Complete V2X Front-end Solution

/EIN News/ -- Product suite includes industry’s only Band 47 V2X/Wi-Fi BAW coexistence filter

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today introduced a full suite of products to enable a reliable vehicle-to-everything (V2X) link in the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) and antenna. The product suite provides a readily available solution for V2X communications as 286 million connected passenger cars are forecast to be added globally from 2019 to 2025.1

V2X is an umbrella term for vehicle technology that allows the car to communicate with the environment around it, where information from sensors and other sources travels via low-latency, high-reliability links, paving the way to fully autonomous driving. There are several components of V2X, including vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) and vehicle-to-network (V2N) communications.

The Qorvo V2X suite includes the first Band 47/Wi-Fi bulk acoustic wave (BAW) coexistence filter, which enables Wi-Fi coexistence with the V2X 5.9 GHz band. This capability is critical to establishing reliable links between vehicles and their surroundings. It also includes two integrated front-end modules (FEMs) that support C-V2X and DSRC systems, a digital step attenuator, transmit/receive switch and low noise amplifier.

Gorden Cook, GM, Qorvo's Transport business unit, said, “Qorvo is the only company to offer a chipset-agnostic solution to enable a robust V2X link with adequate transmit linear power and best receive performance in the presence of Wi-Fi. Qorvo’s new BAW filter, the QPQ2200Q, is an important part of the system line-up in autonomous cars, where Wi-Fi and V2X will coexist.”

The following products in Qorvo’s V2X suite are sampling to qualified customers.

QPF1002Q Front-end module designed and optimized to support C-V2X systems; integrates PA, LNA and switching in a compact 5.0mm x 4.0mm package QPF1003Q Front-end module designed and optimized to support C-V2X and DSRC/11p systems; integrates PA, LNA and switching in a compact 5.0mm x 4.0mm package QPQ2200Q Band 47 V2X/Wi-Fi bulk acoustic wave (BAW) coexistence filter; excellent out-of-band attenuation in the Wi-Fi UNII-3 band; prevents Wi-Fi interference in the V2X 5.9 GHz band; enables reliable V2X links for autonomous driving; in a compact 1.1mm x 0.9mm package QPC6713Q 7-bit, 0.25dB Digital Step Attenuator; enables fine power control necessary for compensator applications QPC8019Q Features fast transmit/receive switching necessary for V2X systems QPF4554Q LNA; features 13dB Gain and 1.7dB Noise Figure at 5.9 GHz in a 2.3mm x 2.3mm package

Qorvo solutions that connect, protect and power the systems all around you will be on display at CES®2020 (#CES2020) in Las Vegas, Jan. 7-10, Sands Expo #43109. More information about the company’s automotive innovation can be found at https://www.qorvo.com/newsroom/trade-shows/ces-2020 .

Qorvo offers a broad portfolio of automotive V2X, Wi-Fi, SDARS and LTE solutions, and supports both C-V2X and DSRC protocols. These solutions are developed in close alignment with multiple chipsets in use by the leading module makers and are designed to support long automotive lifecycles. In addition to meeting ISO/TS 16949 certification, Qorvo performs AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q200 testing to ensure products meet stringent automotive industry requirements. Additional information about Qorvo’s automotive RF solutions, including Qorvo's Connected Car For Dummies® ebook can be found here .

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1Counterpoint Research Connected Car Study, July 2019



Investor Relations Contact:

Doug DeLieto

VP, Investor Relations

W +1-336-678-7968

Media Contact:

Katie Caballero

Marketing Communications Manager

Qorvo Infrastructure and Defense Products

W + 1 972-994-8546

Katie.caballero@qorvo.com





