Kforce Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Date

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 will release fourth quarter results pre-market and host a conference call to discuss the results. The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number is (877) 344-3890. The conference passcode is Kforce. The replay of the call will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, February 5, 2020 until February 12, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056, passcode 5864699.

This call is being webcast by Shareholder.com and can be accessed at Kforce’s web site at http://investor.kforce.com. The webcast replay will be available until February 12, 2020.

About Kforce

Kforce (Nasdaq: KFRC) is a professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance & Accounting. Each year, our network of over 50 offices and two recruiting centers provide opportunities for 36,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 4,000 clients, including 70% of the Fortune 100. At Kforce, our promise is to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing. For more information, please visit our Web site at http://www.kforce.com.

AT THE FIRM

Michael Blackman

Chief Corporate Development Officer

(813) 552-2927



