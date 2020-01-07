Vishay Intertechnology to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, January 15

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced today that Johan Vandoorn, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. Eastern Time at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Vishay will provide an audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of Vishay’s website at http://ir.vishay.com .

About Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE ( VSH ), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

Contact:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1-610-644-1300



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.