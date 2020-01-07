Amb. Michael Mubea, EBS meeting with ELaine Bannon and Matt Potter

H.E Amb. Michael Mubea received Elaine Bannon of Light of Maasai and Matt Potter of Kedington at the embassy this morning to discuss the various projects they are undertaking in Rombo Region of Kajiado County. Their work spans over 10 years of projects within Rombo, building schools and health centres.

Light of Maasai is a not for profit charitable organisation striving to alleviate poverty and hardship of every life among the population of Rombo.



