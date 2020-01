Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain condemns terrorist attack against military base in Republic of Kenya

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the terrorist attack that took place in Lamu, Republic of Kenya, targeting a military base used by American and Kenyan troops. The Ministry expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the Kingdom of Bahrain’s firm rejection of all forms of terrorism, calling for concerted international efforts to end terrorism and its financing.

