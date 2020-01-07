Couchbase to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced CFO Greg Henry will be presenting at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference taking place January 13-15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.





Henry is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14th at 10:40 a.m. Eastern with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout that same day. For additional information, please contact IR@couchbase.com





About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com

