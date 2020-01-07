Friendable to Release its Updated “Friendable Dating App” Version 7.0

/EIN News/ -- As the Company Recognizes Revenue from its Tech Services Division and Focuses on Capital Raising Efforts for its Fan Pass App Release



CAMPBELL, CA, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDBL) today announced the Company is approaching its next release of its “Friendable Mobile Dating App” including a Web Version for those more comfortable browsing on their computer rather than a mobile device.

To date, the Company has seen great value in building a database of free subscribers that reached over 900,000 registered users at its peak. In 2019, the Friendable app was completely overhauled and released by the Company with a focus on building a paid subscriber base. Friendable has seen continued interest in its dating application with app downloads from the Apple Store and Google Play, coming organically or with no paid advertising following the last release. The Company intends to build upon this interest and brand recognition with its release of a new version, 7.0. This release has an abundance of new features, upgrades and advancements and most importantly, includes “recurring subscriptions” the Company will price below that of its current competition.

“As Friendable and our management team continues to focus on the release of “Fan Pass,” our live streaming video app that aims to provide all Fans a backstage experience right from their smart phone, we also recognize the Friendable dating app as an important asset. More and more dating options continue to take center stage as the digital age continues to drive interaction, meet ups and love connections online. Friendable continues to attract users that feel “Everything starts with Friendship,” which is what our app is all about,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“Additionally, we have taken steps to leverage relationships and strengths here at Friendable, launching a “Tech Services Division” and securing work for hire projects which are now delivering revenues as well. We are encouraged by our latest achievements and look forward to additional monetization/scale as our new Friendable app is released. But most important for Friendable is the release of the Fan Pass application and celebrity roll out. Fan Pass remains ready to be released but requires a minimum funding in order to advance payment to celebrity artists who will be featured in the Fan Pass app, prior to release. These efforts have been expanded and renewed for 2020 and we believe our funding for the launch will be secured shortly,” concluded Rositano, Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company released its new version of Friendable with a focus on dating and building subscription based revenue, starting with its existing and historical database of approximately 900,000 registered users.

Fan Pass is the Company’s newest app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smart phone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist fan base to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

