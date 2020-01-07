OneSpan to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.



On March 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET, OneSpan will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the OneSpan Investor Relations website at: investors.onespan.com . Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

Dial-in telephone numbers for the conference call are:

US/Canada: 866-354-0181

International: +1-409-217-8086

The conference ID number is 5429439

About OneSpan

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions that shape their lives. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan’s unified platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction. Learn more about OneSpan at OneSpan.com and on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Investor contact:

Joe Maxa

Director of Investor Relations

M: +1-612-247-8592

O: +1-312-766-4009

joe.maxa@onespan.com

