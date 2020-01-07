Iconic Brands Issues Shareholder Letter

Update on demand and growth from the Company’s primary products

/EIN News/ -- AMITYVILLE, NY, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE –Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company has issued a January 2020 Letter to Shareholders providing them highlights on recent developments, financial results, and new business opportunities.

Recent Company Highlights include:

Update on demand and growth from the Company’s primary products – Bellissima Prosecco, BiVi 100% Sicilian Vodka, and Hooters Private Label premium line of spirits and continued development of relationships in distribution and marketing.

Robust financial and revenue outlook for Iconic Brands as it continues to build momentum and the alcohol beverage market continues to expand globally.

Restructuring of balance sheet that included eliminating over $1 million in debt, allowing for significantly greater financial flexibility to focus on future growth opportunities.

Recent success of Bellissima Brand to new venues and its spike in sales following a 25-minute slot on QVC in December, selling nearly 30,000 bottles.

Outline of plans to expand organically and through M&A and increase its footprint into the organic and vegan key growth niches.

To view the Company’s Shareholder Letter in its entirety, please visit: http://www.iconicbrandsusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ICNB-Shareholder-letter_Website-2020_FINAL.pdf

“2019 was a monumental year for Iconic Brands,” stated Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic. “During the year, we continued to establish broad new markets for our products and grew our existing portfolio, allowing us to capitalize on opportunities for private-label branding and become an early-mover in the high-growth organic and vegan niches. With the global alcohol beverage market’s continued growth and our successful celebrity partnerships as our bedrock, I’m confident that we will continue to see strong returns on our ventures. I look forward to sharing our continued success – as well as the introduction of a new celebrity brand to launch in Q2 2020. We look forward to delivering value to our shareholders in 2020 and beyond.”

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “Celebrity Branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made from Organic grapes and certified Vegan and Gluten Free.

Contact: Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com IR@iconicbrandsusa.com



