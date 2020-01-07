Recruiter.com Job Market Platform Now Available on SAP® App Center

By integrating with SAP Fieldglass®, Recruiter.com’s network of independent recruiters can help enterprises scale talent acquisition

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc . (“Recruiter.com” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RCRT), a talent acquisition platform that matches employers with job seekers through its network of independent recruiters, announced today that its Job Market platform is now available to businesses that use SAP Fieldglass® on SAP® App Center , the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.

Recruiter.com’s diverse network of talent delivery specialists helps organizations reduce recruiting costs and shorten recruiting cycles by cutting down the usually time-intensive candidate screening process.

By integrating the Recruiter.com Job Market platform with SAP Fieldglass -- an industry-leading, cloud-based vendor management system that transforms how companies find, engage and manage their external workforces -- organizations will be able to access expert recruiters for their contingent workforce staffing needs, particularly the hardest to fill positions across specialties and industries.

“We are excited to integrate with SAP Fieldglass, which aligns with our vision of the future of digital candidate sourcing and delivery,” said Rick Roberts, president of Recruiter.com Recruiting Solutions. “Being able to offer our recruiters to businesses that use SAP Fieldglass will help organizations ensure greater quality, cost savings and compliance, which will help them to better manage services procurement and contingent workforce management programs.”

The SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to approximately 1,800 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business. SAP App Center customers can buy solutions directly from partners and centrally manage purchases, billing and vendor communications.

Recruiter.com is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc, the expert network platform for recruiters, pairs enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter.com was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

