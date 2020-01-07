BlackLine Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after market close on Thursday, February 13, 2020 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Therese Tucker, CEO, and Mark Partin, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/ . The call can also be accessed domestically at (844) 229-7595 and internationally at (314) 888-4260, passcode 5677719.



A telephonic replay will be available through Thursday, February 20, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 5677719. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc . is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Nearly 2,900 customers with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. For more information about BlackLine, Inc. visit https://www.blackline.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexandra Geller

BlackLine

747.242.2863

alex.geller@blackline.com



