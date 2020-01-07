There were 661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,381 in the last 365 days.

Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

January 7, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on January 2, 2020, Wael Sawan, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), acquired shares through participation in the Company’s Global Employee Share Purchase plan (“GESPP” or the “Plan”) in 2019. His contributions to GESPP prior to becoming a PDMR on July 1, 2019, were automatically used to purchase shares in accordance with the Rules of the Plan. Details of the number of shares and price are set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument  A Ordinary shares
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Currency EURO
Price €22.06
Volume 147
Total €3,242.82
Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total		  

 

147
€22.06
€3,242.82
Date of transaction January 2, 2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

