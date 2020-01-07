20-01 - Bramaderos Farm-in Terms Amended

Ottawa, ON, Canada: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. ("Cornerstone" or "the Company") (TSXV-CGP) (F-GWN) (B-GWN) (OTC-CTNXF) is pleased to announce that it has amended the terms of its farm-in arrangement with ASX listed Sunstone Metals Inc., to provide Cornerstone with a 12.5% interest carried by Sunstone through to the start of commercial production and repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of Cornerstone's share of earnings or dividends from the Bramaderos project. Cornerstone CEO, Brooke Macdonald, said: "This amendment is a win-win for Cornerstone and Sunstone, relieving Sunstone of fixed obligations to earn an additional interest above its current 51% interest, and relieving Cornerstone of the obligation to fund 49% of the current drilling and future work programs for feasibility studies and construction or suffer dilution of its interest. We are a prospect generator following the farm-in/joint venture model, and funding expensive drilling would be inconsistent with that business model. We are confident that Sunstone will advance Bramaderos as quickly as it can, and if there is a significant discovery there we will be carried through feasibility and construction until the start of commercial production with our 12.5% carried interest repayable at a low interest rate from a portion of our share of earnings from the project. "Cornerstone and Sunstone remain very optimistic of the likelihood of a discovery at Bramaderos and our focus on porphyry gold-copper targets has delivered promising results from the Bramaderos Main and Limon targets. We still have other targets including Porotillo, Gangue, and Playas to drill test, and we are advancing our epithermal gold exploration targets in the western portion of the project.'' About Bramaderos Measuring 4,948 hectares, the Bramaderos project is located approximately 130km from the Loja provincial capital in southern Ecuador. The project is easily accessible via the Pan American Highway which crosses the property. The Bramaderos concession is owned by La Plata Minerales S.A. ("PLAMIN"), which in turn is owned 87.5% by Sunstone (the project operator) and 12.5% by Cornerstone. More information about the property can be found at www.cornerstoneresources.com. Qualified Person: Yvan Crepeau, MBA, P.Geo., Cornerstone's Vice President, Exploration and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Bramaderos project for Cornerstone and has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release. About Cornerstone: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including a minority interest in the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in north west Ecuador. The words "potential," "anticipate," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "intend", "trends", "indicate", "expect," "may," "should," "could", "project," "plan," or the negative or other variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify 'Forward-Looking Statements.' Although Cornerstone believes that its expectations reflected in these 'Forward-Looking Statements' are reasonable, such statements may involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our regulatory filings, viewed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets, predicting natural geological phenomena and from numerous other matters of national, regional, and global scale, including those of an environmental, climatic, natural, political, economic, business, competitive, or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our Forward-Looking Statements. Although Cornerstone believes the facts and information contained in this news release to be as correct and current as possible, Cornerstone does not warrant or make any representation as to the accuracy, validity or completeness of any facts or information contained herein and these statements should not be relied upon as representing its views after the date of this news release. While Cornerstone anticipates that subsequent events may cause its views to change, it expressly disclaims any obligation to update the Forward-Looking Statements contained herein except where outcomes have varied materially from the original statements. On Behalf of the Board, Brooke Macdonald President and CEO