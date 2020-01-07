Global Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Will Reach USD 18,350 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market

Global Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market expected to reach USD 18,350 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 41.3 % between 2019 and 2027.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts & Factors has published a new report titled “Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market –By Component (Hardware, Services, and Software), By Technology (RFID, ZigBee, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and UWB), and By Application (Player Training Tracking, Asset Tracking, and In-Game Player Tracking): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2027”.

According to the report, the global Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market was valued at approximately USD 823 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 18,350 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 41.3 % between 2019 and 2027.

Real-time location systems (RTLS) is a solution that comprises of equipment like tags or badges implemented on either persons or assets that periodically transfers the information of their location in real-time to sensors or viewers for detecting assets or personnel. Moreover, the audience or viewers interact with the tag through the use of radio waves as well as other wireless systems. They gather and process tag signals. Afterward, they send the signals to the application software tool that examines and correlates the data to provide the precise site in real-time. Apparently, the RTLS is based on wireless systems like Bluetooth, GPS, UWB or ultra-wideband, and RFID.

The massive use of RTLS-embedded wearable sports equipment to drive the market trends

RTLS-embedded wearable sports instruments are primarily utilized in sports analytics and the technology is used in the crucial decision-making processes in myriad sports & games like football, golf, tennis, and basketball. Furthermore, the device is also utilized for detecting varied activities of the players including their speed, heart rate, distance covered, and breathing. In addition to this, the equipment can also offer feedback on parameters like speed & distance as well as injury risks or fatigue. It can also check the fitness levels as well as the performance of the sportspersons.

Apparently, the rise in competitiveness in the sports sector will create lucrative growth avenues for real-time location systems in the sports (RTLS) market over the forecast period. In addition to this, huge funding of sports media & broadcasting activities will boost the acceptance of real-time location systems in sports events, thereby further enhancing the expansion of the market over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, a low level of awareness about the real-time location systems along with lack of interoperability & incompatibility among myriad infrastructure can retard the market expansion.

UWB technology segment to register highest CAGR over the forecast period

The segment is predicted to record the highest growth rate of over 42% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is due to the ability of the UWB technology in supporting the operations & functionalities of the healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing sectors. Moreover, the reduction in the UWB tags has led to large-scale application of UWB-based RTLS services.

Player training tracking segment to dominate the application landscape by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is due to the massive demand for real-time location systems in player training tracking sports activities.

North America to contribute majorly towards the overall market share by 2027

The regional market growth during the forecast period is due to the high acceptance of RTLS solutions in sports activities in countries like the U.S. and Canada.

Some of the key players in the market include Catapult Sports, ChyronHego Corporation, KINEXON GMBH, PLayginnering, Q-Track, Quuppa, Sewio Networks, STATSports Group, Ubisense, and Zebra Technologies Corp among others.

This report segments the Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market as follows:

Global Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market: By Component Segment Analysis

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

Global Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

• RFID

o Active RFID for RTLS

o Passive RFID for RTLS

• ZigBee

• Bluetooth

• GPS

• Wi-Fi

• UWB

Global Real-Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market: By Application Segment Analysis

• Player Training Tracking

• Asset Tracking

• In-Game Player Tracking

