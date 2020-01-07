Nasdaq Trade Surveillance Expands with Data Discovery Capability

Compliance officers and data scientists will now be empowered with access to normalized trading and compliance-related data for deeper insights aiding in the detection, investigation and prevention of market abuse

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced the launch of its data discovery capability within Nasdaq Trade Surveillance , the world’s most widely used surveillance solution for the sell-side industry. Compliance teams that implement this capability will have deeper insight into trading and surveillance activity to extract additional insights and context for market abuse investigations. Additionally, data scientists can benefit from normalized data access to fuel innovation initiatives. Created in collaboration with Nasdaq clients, the data discovery technology is already operating in multiple firms.



While the data discovery capability is initially focused on delivering value to the Nasdaq’s surveillance community, it will be rolled out to other Nasdaq market technology platforms beyond surveillance over time to unveil additional insights when analyzing data across siloes.

“Data is and always will be the key source for decision making for an organization – how data is unlocked, processed and utilized is crucially important,” said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, Senior Vice President and Head of Buy-Side and Sell-Side Solutions, Market Technology, Nasdaq. “We believe our new capability opens doors for our trade surveillance clients to tap previously underutilized data to further enhance their operations, advance their surveillance, as well as differentiate and empower their business strategy.”

For many firms, normalization of trade- and compliance-related data across multiple venues is cumbersome, while the process of extracting the right data sets at the right time for the right persona is both time-consuming and resource intensive. Through an intuitive user interface and powerful API, data access hurdles for compliance and data science teams can be overcome.

The data discovery capability assists with several trade surveillance use cases:

Regulatory inquiries – allows access to extensive trading data for rapid response to regulatory or exchange initiated inquiries

Data reconciliation – allows access to normalized trading data across multiple asset classes and venues for use in data audits and reconciliation for regulatory compliance including MiFID II

Case reviews – provides new data investigation capabilities to expeditiously identify activity patterns over time and across securities and markets to aid investigation of sophisticated market abuse cases

Data science access – supports the exploration of targeted data sets, aggregations and behavioral indicators for use in internal data analysis projects by data scientists and innovation teams

As the industry benchmark for real-time and T+1 cross-market surveillance platforms, Nasdaq’s surveillance technology automates the detection, investigation and analysis of potentially abusive or disorderly trading, to help improve the overall efficiency of the surveillance organization and reduce cost, even as market complexity and new regulations increase. These solutions are used to power monitoring for more than 59 marketplaces, 19 regulators and 160+ market participants, including several buy-side institutions, across 65 countries.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com .

Media Contacts

Ryan Wells

Mobile: +1 646 648 3887

ryan.wells@nasdaq.com

Yan-yan Tong

Mobile: +46 (0)73 449 66 83

yan-yan.tong@nasdaq.com

NDAQG



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.