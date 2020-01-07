Appian Acquires Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Company

Appian to unify low-code and RPA in one comprehensive automation platform

/EIN News/ -- TYSONS, Va., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the acquisition of Novayre Solutions SL, developer of the Jidoka RPA platform. Jidoka is currently the highest-rated RPA software on Gartner Peer Insights (>50 reviews). The acquisition makes Appian a one-stop shop for Automation, with best-in-class solutions for workflow, AI, and RPA.



According to Forrester, the RPA market is expected to reach $12 billion by 2023, but many organizations are still in the early stages of their RPA journey.* Companies have experimented with RPA by implementing robots from multiple vendors, resulting in a fragmented technology landscape. Robots are often deployed in silos without effective human oversight, creating management challenges. CIO concerns about robot security and governance have also limited the growth of RPA for larger-scale use cases.

Appian’s acquisition addresses these challenges. Appian customers will benefit from:

One-stop shop for Automation. Appian will unify low-code development and RPA in one comprehensive automation platform, enabling the orchestration of all three agents of modern work -- humans, bots, and artificial intelligence. Appian’s top-rated case management capabilities are included, so if robots create errors or exceptions, humans are involved in-the-loop to quickly make corrections.

“Appian is extending our lead in low-code automation by adding RPA,” said Matt Calkins, CEO, Appian. “Together, the products enable end-to-end process orchestration where humans, software robots, and AI all work together in a coordinated way.”

“Our shared vision for automation makes this a natural fit for Novayre. By joining forces with Appian, we will make it easier for companies to adopt and deploy RPA at enterprise scale,” said Víctor Ayllón, CEO of Novayre.

Financial terms are not being disclosed.

* Source: Forrester report, RPA Services Market To Reach $12 Billion By 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to Appian, Novayre Solutions SL, and the acquisition of Novayre Solutions SL and its Jidoka RPA platform by Appian that involves substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the acquisition, Appian’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and the business of Appian, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. Those forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Appian’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 21, 2019, and subsequent reports that Appian files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com



