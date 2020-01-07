Certified Risk Manager Qualification Course (Oslo, Norway - April - June 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Certified Risk Manager" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This certification program is relevant for people working with risk management, risk control, internal audit, financial authorities or similar. The education will provide you with a broad and deep understanding of the various risk management techniques employed in financial institutions. You will learn how to measure and manage market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and operational risk. The education consists of three modules. After the final module, you can take an exam and thereby become a Certified Risk Manager.

Course Prerequisites



The education requires an introductory understanding of risks in the financial industry. You will be asked to read relevant literature and solve exercises in between the modules. After the final module, there will be an exam.

Key Topics Covered:



Module 1: Market Risk Measurement and Management - April 15-16, 2020

Fundamental Review of the Trading Book

Value at Risk

Delta Normal Approach

Historical Simulation-based VaR

Delta VaR, Component VaR, and Incremental VaR

Duration and Key Rate Duration

Capital Requirements for Market Risk

The Greeks

Simple, Exponentially Weighted Moving Average and GARCH-volatility

Stress-testing and backtesting

Module 2: Credit Risk Measurement and Management - May 12-13, 2020

Credit Risk Modelling

Credit Risk and Capital Requirements

Managing Credit Risk using Credit Derivatives

KMV Moody's

CreditMetrics

CreditRisk +

Counterparty Risk

CVA, DVA, FVA, and BCVA

Stress-testing

Module 3: Operational Risk and Liquidity Risk - June 3-4, 2020

Operational Risk Management

Framework for Operational Risk Management

Key Risk Indicators

Heat Maps

Operational Risk Self Assessment (ORSA)

Building a Loss Database

Using External Data

Mitigation of Risk

Capital Requirements for Operational Risk (Basic Indicator, Standard Method and AMA)

Liquidity Risk Management

BIS recommendations on Liquidity Risk Management

Gap analysis

Additional Liquidity Monitoring Metrics

Net Stable Funding Ratio

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Funding analysis

Stress-testing

Liquidity Risk and the Sub Prime Crises

Market Liquidity Risk

