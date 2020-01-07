Certified Risk Manager Qualification Course (Oslo, Norway - April - June 2020)
This certification program is relevant for people working with risk management, risk control, internal audit, financial authorities or similar. The education will provide you with a broad and deep understanding of the various risk management techniques employed in financial institutions. You will learn how to measure and manage market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and operational risk. The education consists of three modules. After the final module, you can take an exam and thereby become a Certified Risk Manager.
Course Prerequisites
The education requires an introductory understanding of risks in the financial industry. You will be asked to read relevant literature and solve exercises in between the modules. After the final module, there will be an exam.
Key Topics Covered:
Module 1: Market Risk Measurement and Management - April 15-16, 2020
- Fundamental Review of the Trading Book
- Value at Risk
- Delta Normal Approach
- Historical Simulation-based VaR
- Delta VaR, Component VaR, and Incremental VaR
- Duration and Key Rate Duration
- Capital Requirements for Market Risk
- The Greeks
- Simple, Exponentially Weighted Moving Average and GARCH-volatility
- Stress-testing and backtesting
Module 2: Credit Risk Measurement and Management - May 12-13, 2020
- Credit Risk Modelling
- Credit Risk and Capital Requirements
- Managing Credit Risk using Credit Derivatives
- KMV Moody's
- CreditMetrics
- CreditRisk +
- Counterparty Risk
- CVA, DVA, FVA, and BCVA
- Stress-testing
Module 3: Operational Risk and Liquidity Risk - June 3-4, 2020
- Operational Risk Management
- Framework for Operational Risk Management
- Key Risk Indicators
- Heat Maps
- Operational Risk Self Assessment (ORSA)
- Building a Loss Database
- Using External Data
- Mitigation of Risk
- Capital Requirements for Operational Risk (Basic Indicator, Standard Method and AMA)
- Liquidity Risk Management
- BIS recommendations on Liquidity Risk Management
- Gap analysis
- Additional Liquidity Monitoring Metrics
- Net Stable Funding Ratio
- Liquidity Coverage Ratio
- Funding analysis
- Stress-testing
- Liquidity Risk and the Sub Prime Crises
- Market Liquidity Risk
