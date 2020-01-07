There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,394 in the last 365 days.

Global Regulations of CBD in Edibles, 2019 - Sheds Light on the Industry's Grey Area, with Information Obtained Through Conversations with Industry Stakeholders & Governments in Key Markets

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulation of CBD in Edibles: An International Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CBD industry navigates a complex and changing regulatory landscape across the world, with parts of the industry operating in a grey area. This is particularly the case for one of the most popular product categories on the market: edibles. More specifically, edibles containing CBD isolates and CBD-containing extracts.

This report sheds some light on this grey area, with information we have obtained through our conversations with industry stakeholders and governments in key markets - from Europe, where products must comply with the EU's novel foods regulation - to Australia, where they are completely banned.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Introduction
  2. Europe
  3. Africa/Asia/Australasia
  4. The Americas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnseo9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.