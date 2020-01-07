Welders and Metal Workers Boost Global Straight Grinder Market at a CAGR of 2.74% between 2019 and 2025

Straight Grinders Market Research Report 2020

Global Straight Grinders Market is a detailed report, which presents a combination of industry knowledge and research expertise based on regions too.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- -Demand for straight grinders is expected to rise as they perform variety of functions on plastic, metal, and wood. QY Research has recently published a report titled “Global Straight Grinders Market Research Report 2019”. The report predicts the growth and opportunities that lie in the global market. According to the report, the global straight grinders market was worth US$529.16 mn during 2019 and is expected to reach US$622.35 mn by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.74% during the forecast period.Get PDF sample copy of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1419870/global-straight-grinders-market Demand for Polishing to Boost the Global Straight Grinders MarketStraight grinders have the capability to grind through materials such as plastic, wood, and metals for a variety of purposes such as machining, polishing, sanding, or grinding. It finds application in contouring, cutting bar stock, deburring, chamfering, cutting and grinding of fabrication, engraving, general shaping, and cylinder head porting.It is demanded by sheet metal workers, ironworkers, millwrights, boilermakers, and welders as it can they can perform a variety of functions such as hone, grind, cut, sand, and polish with the right attachment on a variety of materials.Grinders are majorly used to grind the dies in tooling such as forging dies, die-casting dies, plastic molds, metal stamping dies, and others. It is used to smoothen out surfaces of weld spots because they provide better control. They are incorporated in removal of rust and sharpening of blades. Thus, the demand for straight grinders is expected to augment during the forecast period.Pneumatic Straight Grinders Expected to Rise in Demand as they are Powerful and Useful for Larger ObjectsPneumatic straight grinders are expected to rise in demand during the forecast period as they are powerful and thus can perform jobs on larger objects. They are commonly used therefore, they are cheaper compared to electric grinders.North America to Lead as it has Majority of Key PlayersNorth America is expected to lead the global market as this region has the major key players of the market. This region has various manufacturers from metal and wood processing units.Stanley Black & Decker has recently opened its state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing unit in Hartford. It is called Manufactory 4.0 and is 23,000 square foot big. This centre will be an innovation hub for the local market to evolve and advance in manufacturing sector.The key players operating in the global straight grinders market are Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, Atlas Copco, Makita, TTI, Wurth, FLEX Power Tools, Ingersoll Rand, Fein, and Koki Holdings.Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours (USD 2,900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/0a5902a353a4bcb8860b581530af6576, 0,1,Global-Straight-Grinders-Market-Research-ReportAbout Us:QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.