Global Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Research Report By TBRC

The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market was valued at about $67.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $105.22 billion at a CAGR of 11.8% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is expected to grow to $105.22 billion at a rate of about 11.8% through 2022. The rise in adoption of companion pets globally is driving the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market. However, a shortage of skilled veterinarian professionals in many nations is having a negative impact on the growth of the animal hospital and veterinary clinics market.

The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics services market consists of sales of animal hospitals and veterinary clinics services such as consultation, surgery, medicine and other food items for animals. Veterinary clinics are those premises at which veterinary surgery is practiced, but at which animals are not retained overnight. In veterinary hospitals, veterinary surgery is practiced and animals receive treatment, nursing care, and other services. Services in veterinary hospitals include reception, treatment and care of animals suffering from disease or injury, or those in need of surgical or medical treatment or assistance.

The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is segmented into consultation, surgery, medicine, and other (includes pet food).

By Geography - The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market accounts for the largest share in the global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market.

Trends In The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market

Many veterinary care service providers are adopting big data technologies to provide better treatment for pets, livestock and animals. This technology is used to diagnose and assess potential diseases. Big data enables veterinarians to identify the diseases affecting cattle and pets in various locations and regions.

Potential Opportunities In The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market

With increase in increased pet spending, increased pet ownership by Gen X and Y adults, and emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospital, Greencross Ltd., CVS Group Plc, Mars, Inc.

