NETGEAR Introduces 4G LTE Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of mesh WiFi systems that power today’s smart homes and small businesses, is now combining the capabilities of the popular and award-winning Orbi™ Tri-band Mesh WiFi system with 4G LTE cellular connection to provide you an alternative to the traditional wired internet options based on Cable/Fiber or DSL connections.



The Orbi 4G LTE WiFi Router is perfect for those areas that have limited or no access to traditional wired broadband. Orbi 4G LTE can also be combined with your existing wired service to create an internet connection that is backed up by 4G LTE in case of a wireline service disruption. Orbi 4G LTE WiFi Router is capable of up to 1.2Gbps over 4G LTE and is combined with high-performance tri-band AC2200 WiFi.

Orbi 4G LTE WiFi Router with integrated CAT18 cellular modem supports internet speeds up to 1.2Gbps1 and works with a SIM card from major 4G LTE cellular network providers. The sleek and modern design with its high-gain internal antennas will reach up to 2,000 sq. ft. of WiFi coverage and can be easily extended by pairing with any Orbi WiFi 5 (802.11ac) satellite to create a mesh WiFi system. The dedicated WiFi connection between the 4G LTE WiFi router supports seamless 4K streaming and gaming everywhere in a home. With the single WiFi name, you can take advantage of uninterrupted connections as you roam from room to room. The Orbi app makes it easy to get started with better WiFi everywhere no matter where your home is located, and the app also enables management of the Orbi network.

“Up to 22% of American homes and an even higher percentage around the world don’t have a good option for high speed internet. It's either too slow, too expensive, or non-existent. We are solving this problem for customers by delivering fast broadband for the home, wherever there is mobile coverage,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “Additionally, because this is part of Orbi Mesh WiFi systems family of products, the customer will also get the best in class WiFi speed and coverage as well as the safety and security of NETGEAR Armor Cybersecurity and Circle Parental Controls.”

As part of the Orbi family of mesh WiFi systems, you can also add satellites such as Orbi Voice or Orbi Outdoor to gain greater coverage and additional features, such as a smart speaker and Alexa voice assistant. This Orbi router also includes the capability of adding Armor advanced cybersecurity and Circle Smart Parenting Controls to your network.

NETGEAR Armor™ powered by Bitdefender on your Orbi Mesh WiFi Systems is a cybersecurity solution that protects all internet-connected devices in your home from viruses, malware, stolen passwords, identity theft and hacking, whether you’re at home or on the go.

Circle Smart Parenting Controls is the smart way for families to manage content and time online, on any connected device. With the app, parents can easily create daily time limits for apps and websites, set filter levels for each family member and pause internet by device or by family member.

Availability:

Orbi 4G LTE Whole Home WiFi router is expected to be available in April of 2020 for a suggested retail price of $399.99 USD.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com .

