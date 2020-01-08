Portwell Announces A New Family of Multi-Touch Human Machine Interface (HMI) Panel PC Products

LEAD Series

LEAD series provides rich portfolio of touch display and fanless panel PCs with variety of computing power, connectivity and flexibility

We envisage our customers using the LEAD series as an add-on product to supplement Portwell’s industrial or embedded computers. It will expedite time-to-market for their own products.” — Jack Lam

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a world-leading innovator in Industrial PC (IPC) and an Associate Member of the Intel® Internet of Things (IoT) Alliance, announces the LEAD-PD, -PND and -PPC series, a new family of panel PC products designed for the IoT market as a robust, functional and flexible multi-touch human-machine interface (HMI). According to Jack Lam, American Portwell Technology’s product marketing director, the new LEAD series provides a rich portfolio of touch displays or fanless panel PCs with a variety of connectivity and computing flexibility. “Besides the option of two sizes and two colors,” Lam confirms, “the new LEAD series features full HD 10-point projective capacitive touch screen with stylish, slim and bezel-free outlook. Plus,” Lam adds, “a solid IP65 water- and dust-proof front panel, and fast time to market”.

Lam suggests applications for Portwell’s LEAD series include smart hospital/healthcare, such as information terminal, bedside infotainment, telemedicine, and self-check system. Smart retail applications include digital signage, recognition, customized advertisements/ promotions, merchandise locations, self-checkout, and delivery. Kiosk applications include point of interest, point of information in hospitality locations such as hotel or restaurant; transportation such as parking lot, train station, airport; library, exhibition hall; government infrastructure; industrial/factory automation; facility management; intralogistics or smart warehouse and much more.



LEAD Series: Common Features

“The LEAD series currently consists of three subsets” explains Maria Yang, American Portwell’s product marketing engineer. “LEAD-PD series, a Touch Display with multi-touch function; LEAD-PND series, an ARM-based flat panel PC that supports Android™ operating system with wireless connectivity; and LEAD-PPC series, utilizing Intel Atom® Dual Core® processor compatible with Win 10 IoT, Linux, and Android operating system.”

According to Yang, all three models share the following common features: display sizes of 21.5˝ or 23.6˝; back shell colors in black or white—the white shell made of medical-grade, flame-retardant plastics; full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution wide-screen display; 16:9 ration panel; P-CAP and 10-point multi-touch glove operation; fanless, stylish and bezel-free design, suitable to face end-users; standalone or VESA® 75mm x 75mm mounting options; ingress protection rating of IP65 water- and dust-proof front panel; certified to CE (EN 55032 and EN 55024), FCC 47CFR Part 15 Subpart B and EN 60068-2-6 for vibration and shock absorption.

LEAD Series

Zooming, Rotating, Panning and More

“Portwell LEAD series’ 10-point multi-touch display supports a full set of gestures such as zooming in and out,” says Yang, “as well as panning or rotating. This gives users a whole new way to control and interact with what’s on the screen, even while wearing surgical or thin cotton gloves. And,” she adds, “the VESA mounting can support both portrait and landscape modes.”

Convenient, Versatile and Future-Proof for IoT

“We envisage our customers using the LEAD series as an add-on product to supplement Portwell’s industrial or embedded computers,” says Jack Lam. “It’s convenient and easy to use and will expedite time-to-market for their own products. Because it is fanless, with a slim and stylish bezel-free design, the new LEAD series makes it ideal for facing end-users. Plus,” he adds, “the features such as the P-CAP multi-touch, IP65 water- and dust-proof front panel and flexible choice of connectivity enables this product to function in multiple environments. And as always,” Lam confirms, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long lifespan support inherent with every Portwell product.”



About American Portwell Technology

American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate Member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

EDITOR’S NOTES

LEAD-PD Series: Touch displays that adopt 10-point multi-touch panel and fanless design make it quiet and long-lasting, and able to operate interactively with end-users.

LEAD-PND Series: Designed as a networked display or panel PC and suitable for Web-based applications or APPs. LEAD-PND series includes Allwinner A83T Octa-core Cortex A7 CPU to provide necessary basic computing power.

LEAD-PPC Series: Powerful Panel PC that adopts Intel Apollo Lake Dual-Core x5-E3930 processor; compatible with mainstream OS including Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT, Linux® Ubuntu 16.10 or Android 6.0 to satisfy our customers’ versatile demands in software applications.



