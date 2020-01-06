Lands' End Announces Participation in the 22nd Annual ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 22nd Annual ICR Conference, held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL, on Monday, January 13, 2020 with a fireside chat presentation at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed from the Company’s investor relations section of its website at http://investors.landsend.com . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation. In addition, the Company plans to post its latest investor presentation to the investor relations section of its website prior to the webcast.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

Contacts:

Lands' End, Inc.

James Gooch

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

(646) 277-1214

Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com



