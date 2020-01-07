Illustrators of the Future Welcomes Award-Winning Artist Craig Elliott as its Newest Judge

Craig Elliott instructing Illustrators of the Future 35 winners Craig Elliott in Writers & Illustrators of the Future lounge L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers & Illustrators of the Future

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers & Illustrators of the Future welcomes Craig Elliott as its newest judge

Sometimes a little bit of just the right kind of advice from an experienced mentor can make the world of difference to someone starting on their art career.” — Craig Elliott

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craig Elliott, production designer, a master of fine art, animator for live-action films, a concept artist, and all-around master of his craft, is enthusiastically welcomed as a judge for the Illustrators of the Future Contest.Elliott was a featured workshop instructor for the 2019 Illustrators of the Future winners in Los Angeles. It was clear that he would become a permanent installation to the annual workshops with his sound advice to the new artists and care in helping launch their careers.In his own words, “Sometimes a little bit of just the right kind of advice from an experienced mentor can make the world of difference to someone starting on their art career.”Elliott now joins the elite panel of contest judges past and present including legends Edd Cartier, Ciruelo, Bob Eggleton, Will Eisner, Larry Elmore, Frank Frazetta, Jack Kirby, Paul Lehr, Moebius, Stephan Martiniere, and Shaun Tan. For a full list of Contest judges go to writersofthefuture.com/illustrator-judges/Craig Elliott is an artist based in Los Angeles, California and is especially known for his exceptional ability with the human figure and creative composition. His work has evolved into a unique vision informing and influencing fine art, print, animation, and commercial worlds. In the animation industry, he has worked primarily for Disney and Dreamworks, designing their animated films such as Hercules, Mulan, The Emperor's New Groove, Treasure Planet, Shark Tale, Flushed Away, Bee Movie, Enchanted, Monsters vs. Aliens, and The Princess and the Frog as well as other upcoming features.The Writers of the Future Writing Contest ( www.writersofthefuture.com ) was created by L. Ron Hubbard to provide a means for aspiring writers to get that much-needed break with the first volume releasing in 1985. Due to the success of the Writing Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was created.The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful, and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of contemporary fiction. Since inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have produced 35 anthology volumes and awarded nearly $1 Million cumulatively in cash prizes and royalties.To find out more about Craig, go to www.craigelliottgallery.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.