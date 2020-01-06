Delta Apparel, Inc. to Present at ICR Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that it will deliver a presentation on its business strategy and financial results to investors at the ICR Conference 2020 being held at the Grand Lakes Resorts located in Orlando, Florida. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on Delta Apparel's website at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Real Player or Windows Media Player is required to listen to the webcast.



About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,600 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

Company Contact:

Delta Apparel, Inc.

Deborah H. Merrill, Chief Financial Officer

864-232-5200 x6620



Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.



Investors:

Tom Filandro, 646-277-1235



Media:

Jessica Liddell, 203-682-8208

DLAPR@icrinc.com



